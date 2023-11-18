When it was built in the mid-1970s, the chimney at the Trbovlje coal-fired power station in Slovenia was just that: a colossal 360-metre duct designed to expel smoke and soot high enough to carry it away from the valley. . Today things are quite different and that enormous structure has become an attraction for tourists, an industrial icon… and the protagonist of one of the most delirious feats of extreme climbing.

After all, we are talking about the largest chimney in Europe.

An XXL fireplace. This is what has been happening for several decades in the Trbovlje valley, a territory in Lower Styria, in the heart of Slovenia. A huge chimney 360 meters high was once built there to remove as much smoke and soot generated by the power plant it served as possible. That the engineers built it so high is not a coincidence, nor is it the result of an architectural whim. The conduit replaced another one that, despite measuring around 70 meters, proved to be insufficient for its purpose.





…And worthy of a record. At least a European record. The Slovenian company IBE explains that the 360 ​​m chimney, built in the mid-1970s, once became one of the tallest in the world. Today there are taller ones, such as that of Ekibastuz GRES-2, a titan of 420 m and 60,000 tons located in Kazakhstan, but the Trbovlje tower is still considered the tallest in Europe.

This is how the city of Trbovlje itself presents it, which boasts of hosting “the tallest chimney” on the old continent and promotes it as a tourist attraction. “It still stands today and represents one of the most impressive monuments of the industrial era of the region,” it highlights on its website along with the guidelines that must be followed by those visitors who want to know it. The truth is that since the 70s the plant has undergone important changes, as detailed by the HSE-edT company.

More than just pretty photos. There are those who have seen in the enormous Slovenian tower something more than a display of engineering or a great structure to take photos with to gain “likes” on Instagram. For Janja Garnbret and Domen Škofic it is a sporting challenge, so in 2020 they gathered a good dose of courage and set out to climb its more than 350 meters high with the help of a rope.

Despite being experienced climbers, it took them more than seven and a half hours to reach the top. “It’s the most special thing I’ve done in my career, a mix of almost everything I’ve experienced before,” Škofic confesses to CNN.









A tall challenge. Those hours were not the only ones that Garnbret and Škofic dedicated to crowning the chimney. Previously, the couple had made a first attempt in which they invested almost 12, although without success. Four days after that first attempt they returned to the Trbovlje valley. “When I think back, I remember how uncomfortable I felt, how hot, cold, windy… everything,” Garnbret adds. Curiously, what forced them most was to look up, not down.

Wogu magazine goes further and points out that the 360 ​​m route consists of 13 sections and was prepared by two experienced route setters for more than 20 days, a period during which they drilled between 4,000 and 5,000 holes. The publication noted in 2021 that although the plant had been closed since 2014, when Garnbret and Škofic finished their spectacular feat, they dismantled the track.

A fame that grows. Although Garnbret and Škofic are experts with recognized experience, their feat, combined with the spectacular appearance of the tower, has soon given Trbovlje surprising fame. Their story has in fact been shared on the RedBull website, which accompanies it with texts, graphics, photos and even a fascinating documentary about the chimney and the climb of Garnbret and Škofic. Even The Wall Street Journal has written about his peculiar odyssey.

Images: Wikipedia (Romanm), HSE – edT and RedBull

In Xataka: The heaviest building in the world is in Europe and is a communist heritage: 1,250,000 tons of steel and concrete