Afghanistan has for decades been the world’s main supplier of opium (where heroin comes from). The international community tried, unsuccessfully, to curb Afghanistan’s drug economy, which in 2021 accounted for at least 14% of the country’s GDP. But it was not until the return of the Taliban to power, in August 2021 after the departure of the United States, when the old wish of the West was fulfilled: reducing opium cultivation to a minimum.

At first glance, you could say this is a positive development. But suppressing opium production without offering economic alternatives is creating serious socioeconomic damage to the Afghan people. And much worse consequences for public health worldwide.

The context. Afghanistan has produced more than 80% of the world’s opium. So much so that heroin made with Afghan opium represented 95% of the market in Europe. But in April 2022, Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada decreed that the cultivation of poppies, from which opium is extracted, was strictly prohibited: “Anyone who violates the ban will have his field destroyed and will be punished according to Sharia law.” The reason they gave was the harmful effects and that it went against their religious beliefs.

The data. Since then, poppy cultivation and opium production have plummeted nationwide to just 10,800 hectares in 2023 from 233,000 hectares the previous year, reducing supply by almost 95%, according to a United Nations report. United Nations against Drugs and Crime (UNODC). This year’s estimated harvest amounts to 24-38 tons of exportable heroin, compared to 350-580 tons last year.

As UN officials comment, while this trend could help in the fight against the illicit drug trade, it also presents risks for a vulnerable population that has long depended on this industry for its livelihood.

The impact in Afghanistan. In fact, According to the consulting firm Alcis, the current opium ban has already cost the Afghan economy 1.3 billion dollars and 450,000 jobs at the agricultural level alone, not including the economic losses that are yet to come. And that is when most of the Taliban’s budget is used to finance its military and security apparatus, leaving the Afghan people in worrying precariousness.

In the country, approximately 90% of the population is trapped in poverty. And what has prevented Afghans from dying of hunger until now has been humanitarian aid. However, that aid has been declining this year: by at least $1 billion of the $3 billion provided in 2022. Those who lost their livelihoods to opium are mostly unable to find economic alternatives to feed their families.

The international impact. And there are not only national consequences. There are also worrying negative effects on global public health. Regarding heroin addiction in Europe, Mike Trace, from the United Nations and former UK Government adviser on drugs, explains in this BBC article that a drastic reduction in opium cultivation in Afghanistan is likely alter the type of narcotics consumed: “People are likely to turn to synthetic drugs that can be much more unpleasant than opium.” Cutting off supply does not end use, it simply forces those with addictions to switch to more dangerous drugs or new suppliers.

The threat of fentanyl. If the ban remains in place and within a year or so Europe begins to experience a heroin drought, a fentanyl epidemic is likely to emerge. Unlike what happened during the poppy ban in 2000 (also by the Taliban), today fentanyl is the order of the day. In North America alone, it has unleashed the deadliest drug epidemic in history.

Cartels have developed new smuggling and retail networks, as well as synthetic drug production centers in Western Europe. Until now, labs have been producing methamphetamine, the most potent in the world, but they can easily switch to fentanyl.

