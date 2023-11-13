The successful medium-range commuter from the Taiwanese company, the Maxsym 400, becomes GT. I am the front headlight is new, now full LED, the now completely digital dashboard, the roof rack with integrated handle and the braking system. Furthermore, the seat height has been lowered by 12 mm, now at 788 mm from the ground. The 399 cc 34C engine remains unchangedV and the suspension department, with telescopic fork and pair of shock absorbers at the rear.

The braking system now features a radially mounted double-piston caliper biting a 288 mm disc at the front (previously there was a double disc); the 275 mm disc at the rear remains unchanged. In order not to lose load capacity, despite the lowering of the saddle, the rear wheel is now 14″ (previously 15″). The front one remains 15″. The tank has also been reduced, 13 liters instead of 15.