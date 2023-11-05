Aarwangen is a municipality of around 4,700 inhabitants in the Emmental-Upper Aargau region, more or less halfway between Bern and Basel. It sits along the Aare River, has a medieval castle and everything you can imagine in a typical Swiss landscape, from green meadows to snow-capped mountains in the distance to pastures with cows. The cows themselves have become a problem for some new residents, or at least their bells: two families have formally complained to the municipality asking that the farmers take them away at night because they are too disturbing, which has created a certain controversy.

Nowadays, bells are no longer as necessary as they once were because cows are equipped with a microchip that helps establish their location, so there are those who no longer use them for a long time. Together with the animals that wear them, however, they remain a symbol of Swiss tradition, as well as one of the objects most associated with the country, and above all they continue to be seen with a certain affection. This is why the request to have them removed has created a debate on traditions in Aarwangen, where in recent years several families have moved from abroad or from other areas of Switzerland, attracted by the fact of being able to live in a more peaceful context. , but also to be able to reach both Bern, Basel and Zurich in less than an hour by car.

Aarwangen Mayor Niklaus Lundsgaard-Hansen said the farmer involved in the complaints saw it as “a personal insult against him and his cows.” However, the historic residents and local farmers – who are only five or six – have organized a signature collection and a public petition to ensure that the cows can continue to keep their bells, with the aim of “protecting and maintaining the traditions of the place.” According to Andreas Baumann, a resident interviewed by BBC News, anyone who says they are bothered by their noise “has too romantic a vision of country life” and should go and live somewhere else.

Within a few days the petition collected more than a thousand signatures, and in December the residents will meet to vote definitively on the issue. However, speaking to public broadcaster SRF, Lundsgaard-Hansen said that one of the two couples had withdrawn their complaint, while the other intended to leave.

As the website swissinfo.ch pointed out, it is not the first time that the noise of cow bells has been discussed in Switzerland. In 1975 the Federal Court, the highest legal authority in the country, introduced a ban on grazing animals with bells at night in residential areas, but in 2018 it ruled in favor of a farmer who claimed that bells during grazing were part of the tradition local. In 2019 the municipality of Bauma, near Zurich, decided that the bells cannot be considered disturbing noises, and therefore residents cannot make complaints about them. In 2021, however, a court in the canton of Aargau ruled that it was not correct to exclude them from the rules on nocturnal noise, forcing a farmer in the area to remove the bells from his cows by 10 pm.

According to BBC News, however, the story of the bells has to do with the fact that Swiss people tend to have a rather protective attitude towards their traditions. To give you an idea, the objective of the Center Democratic Union (UDC), the right-wing, nationalist and conservative party that won the federal elections two weeks ago, is for “Switzerland to remain Switzerland”. With the high standard of living and good job opportunities it offers, the country has attracted more and more foreign people, with the result that today a quarter of the country’s residents are non-Swiss. People from other places have also recently moved to Aarwangen, who in Lundsgaard-Hansen’s words “are less familiar with the lifestyle of the countryside”.

