Before starring in big franchises, like “Pirates of the Caribbean” o “Fantastic Beasts”, Johnny Depp He was also part of suspense films that have become classics of the film industry such as “The last door.”

Released in 1999, this film was directed by Roman Polanski and is based on the novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte “The Dumas club.”

The plot focuses on Corso, a researcher who is hired by a millionaire who has just acquired a mysterious book that, according to legend, was written by Lucifer himself and of which only three copies exist. Corso’s (Depp) mission is to find the other two books and determine which one is the original.

But that path will be full of lies, death and, above all, occultism, which will put collectors before their greatest fears. The film lasts just over two hours, is intended for ages 16 and up, and despite more than 20 years since its release, it continues to be one of the audience’s favorites.

The validity of “The Last Door” not only has to do with the appearance of Johnny Depp and the chilling story, but it uses many film resources to capture viewers.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions