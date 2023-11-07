In 2023, the Association for Media Research (AIMC) has once again launched a new edition of its famous Internet survey. Just by answering we enter the drawing for succulent prizes such as an iPhone 15, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, an Apple Watch and much more. Simply complete the questionnaire of its 26th Survey of Internet Users (Web Surfers) to enter the draw.

As we already know, this Internet User Survey called “Navigators on the Net” It is, basically, a study on Internet use with the largest possible sample that offers “a complete vision of the evolution of the Internet since its inception, as well as the impact of the digital transformation of our society.”

Participate and win prizes

The survey is non-profit and will be available between October 17 and December 10, 2023 for anyone who wants to answer it, through the official website. This survey will be available in Spanish, Catalan, Galician, Basque or Valencian.

In this new edition, the principles of all the years of adapting the survey to the reality of the moment have been applied again. For 2023, topics of current interest and of interest to all users and analysts have been included.

For example, special focus is placed on questions about Artificial Intelligence, such as the level of knowledge one has or the tools one uses. (ChatGPT, Monica, Midjourney, DALL-E, Bing Chat, Bard, Copilot, etc). It is also asked about purchases through social networks, new rates with Netflix or Disney+ ads, podcast consumption or the management of X by Elon Musk.

In summary, these are the new features that have been included in the AIMC survey for this year 2023:

Opinions on risks and benefits of Artificial Intelligence. Questions about the preference for digital or traditional education in schools and the apps used in education and training. Opinions on the credibility of influencers’ advertising content. New activities carried out in the metaverse. Deep dive into new aspects of video calling, such as its use for medical reasons.

All those who respond to the questionnaire will be entered into a drawing in which they can win the latest in technology, such as a iPhone 15an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, among others.