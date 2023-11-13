Suella Braverman, the UK’s home secretary, was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday morning, as part of a wider cabinet reshuffle. James Cleverly, the current Foreign Secretary, was appointed in her place replaced by former Prime Minister David Cameron. Cameron is not a member of parliament and his designation was possible by urgently appointing him to the House of Lords through peerage: it is a practice provided for by the Constitution which consists in assigning a peerage to someone and is used to make him appointable to an office of government. In fact, in a note released by the government we read that King Charles gave Cameron the life title of Baron of the United Kingdom, thus allowing his entry into the House of Lords and his appointment as Foreign Minister. Current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been confirmed in his role.

The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted. We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more… — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 13, 2023

During her political career Suella Braverman has received much criticism for her reactionary positions or for behaviors and actions deemed inadequate for her roles: last week she was much criticized for an article published in the Times in which she criticized the London police because According to her, he would have handled right-wing demonstrations more harshly than he did with demonstrations in support of Palestine. According to critics, you have questioned the autonomy of the police and undermined your reputation. Many had called for her resignation, including several members of the Conservative party (centre-right), of which she and Sunak belong.

According to some, with that article Braverman tried to put his personal ambitions before his role and the government’s priorities. Some Conservative party MPs had said in the past that Braverman was trying to propose herself as party leader in Sunak’s place, with the aim of becoming prime minister: in 2022 she ran to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservatives, and consequently as prime minister, but was eliminated in the second round of the primaries. In the United Kingdom, the leader of the party that controls the majority of seats in parliament is appointed prime minister: the next elections are scheduled for January 2025, but the precariousness of the last governments and the loss of consensus of the Conservative party make the political situation unstable.

– Read also: Suella Braverman, between accidents and ambitions

Braverman had already been Home Secretary in the government preceding Sunak’s, led by Liz Truss and which lasted only a month between September and October 2022. In that case she was forced to resign due to a breach of the regulation ministerial: Braverman had shared an official document via his private email address containing the written proposal of a bill on immigration, material deemed sensitive due to the repercussions that this type of law has on the economy of the states. The day after her resignation, Liz Truss also resigned.

– Read also: Suella Braverman can’t wait to send asylum seekers to Rwanda