On Monday morning, the British government led by Rishi Sunak and supported by the Conservatives announced a major and surprising cabinet reshuffle. Suella Braverman, Home Secretary of the United Kingdom who had been criticized for months for her extremist positions on immigration and other issues, was fired: James Cleverly, the current Foreign Minister, was appointed in her place. it was in turn replaced surprisingly by former prime minister David Cameron, who thus returns to government after 7 years.

Sunak’s government reshuffle has been interpreted as an attempt to stop the decline in the Conservative Party’s consensus, which has been ongoing for months, before the elections due to be held by January 2025.

It is not the first time that a troubled government in the United Kingdom recalls an old leader of its own party in a reshuffle, but it is rare, and Cameron’s appointment was greeted with particular surprise and some criticism, not only from the opposition . Initial analyzes in major British newspapers point out that in recent years Cameron has not participated in any way in active politics and has instead become an influential lobbyist: in 2021, Cameron was involved in a major scandal involving the bankruptcy of the financial services company Greensill Capital. Two investigations by the Financial Times and the Sunday Times accused Cameron of trying to convince Rishi Sunak, then chancellor, to get Greensill the maximum possible allocation of government-backed loans under a business funding mechanism set up during the pandemic .

Cameron then emerged from that affair without legal consequences, and began working as a lobbyist again. In the press release announcing his appointment, he thanked Sunak and the party without clarifying exactly the doubts linked to his activity as a lobbyist.

Cameron’s appointment had in no way been anticipated by the British newspapers. Furthermore, Cameron is not a member of parliament, a condition which in the United Kingdom is essential for becoming a minister. His designation was possible thanks to an emergency nomination of a noble nature. In fact, in a note released by the government we read that King Charles gave Cameron the life title of Baron of the United Kingdom, thus allowing his entry into the House of Lords and his appointment as Foreign Minister.

In recent years Cameron has also been very close to the Chinese government. His tenure as prime minister has been described as a “golden era” for UK-China relations, and in his lobbying he has been accused of working for the Chinese government: in September 2023 Cameron spoke to two major events in the Middle East as part of the financing of the Port City Colombo project, the construction of a special economic zone and financial hub in Colombo, the most important city in Sri Lanka. Although Cameron denied having spoken to members of the Chinese government, this project is a fundamental part of the “Silk Road”, the major infrastructure project wanted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and is seen as a financial center that China would like to compete with with Singapore and Dubai.

However, other analyzes have read his appointment as a way for Sunak to bring into his government a figure who already has solid ties with many international leaders thanks to his past as prime minister at a time of great political instability.

As regards the dismissal of Suella Braverman, the former minister received a lot of criticism for her reactionary positions or for behaviors and actions deemed inadequate for her roles: last week she was much criticized for an article published in the Times in which she criticized the London police because, according to her, they handled right-wing demonstrations more harshly than they did with demonstrations in support of Palestine. Critics say you have questioned the autonomy of the police and undermined their reputation. Many of her had called for her resignation, including several members of the Conservative party (centre-right), of which she and Sunak belong.

According to some, with that article Braverman tried to put his personal ambitions before his role and the government’s priorities. Some Conservative party MPs had said in the past that Braverman was trying to propose herself as party leader in Sunak’s place, with the aim of becoming prime minister: in 2022 she ran to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservatives, and consequently as prime minister, but was eliminated in the second round of the primaries. In the United Kingdom, the leader of the party that controls the majority of seats in parliament is appointed prime minister: the next elections are scheduled for more than a year but the precariousness of the last governments and the loss of consensus of the Conservative party make the political situation unstable.

Braverman had already been Home Secretary in the government preceding Sunak’s, led by Liz Truss and which lasted only a month between September and October 2022. In that case she was forced to resign due to a breach of the regulation ministerial: Braverman had shared an official document via his private email address containing the written proposal of a bill on immigration, material deemed sensitive due to the repercussions that this type of law has on the economy of the states. The day after her resignation, Liz Truss also resigned.

