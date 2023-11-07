Director Louis Leterrier reveals the reasons why actor Edward Norton fell out with Marvel and stopped playing the Hulk.

In 2008, The Incredible Hulk was released, directed by Louis Leterrier and starring Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt and Tim Blake Nelson. The film was not the expected success, especially when compared to Iron Man, which hit theaters a few months earlier, but there was also a great conflict between the protagonist and Marvel.

We don’t know exactly what happened, but it has always been said that the creative differences between Edward Norton and the film studio were very great. For this reason, the actor left the character and since then he has been brilliantly played by Mark Ruffalo.

Louis Leterrier reveals the surprising reason why the actor left Marvel.

“Frankly, maybe it’s because of the soundtrack. I don’t remember if it was the teaser or the general soundtrack, but Edward is a great friend of Thom Yorke and he wanted Radiohead to do the music and that was great, but we know what Radiohead sounds like and I think Marvel was pushing for a soundtrack a bit “More typical Hollywood and we thought compromise, not compromise, but the elegant middle ground was finding composer Craig Armstrong, who worked with Massive Attack to create a haunting soundtrack.”

The big problem is that Edward Norton wanted to make a great Bruce Banner and it took 40 minutes for the Hulk to appear. Director Louis Leterrier reveals that the studio didn’t accept that.

“You don’t want to wait for the Hulk and look at your watch and think, When is the Hulk coming? You want to love the movie with Bruce Banner and everyone else and really dread the moment when the Hulk arrives. So you have this dichotomy of these two movies that are fighting each other and the only way to do it is with a great script and, frankly, incredible actors, so you cast actors who really clash well on screen and apparently don’t like each other, because that works very well, you bring the tension. And William Hurt gives you that.”

“I don’t know if he thinks I was part of the other guys… Whatever. I was neutral. “I literally thought, let’s make the best movie possible, and even after he left I asked him what he thought about some ideas, so I just wanted him to be proud of this movie.”

Fuente HSC.