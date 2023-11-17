Do we have a release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2? A PEGI document seems to have revealed this information, although fans are cautious with this newly shared information.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has already offered a few details since it was presented some time ago. The long-awaited continuation of what is already a cult work among Capcom fans has everyone very excited.

Although we already know a lot of information and details about this sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has not announced its release date. The game is expected to arrive in 2024, but Capcom has not yet spoken.

The wait for Dragon’s Dogma 2

However, the game is expected to reveal new details on November 28 with a new stream… Obviously, fans think that this presentation will reveal the release date of the game on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Although this important fact has been revealed ahead of time thanks to the age classification body PEGI. This has listed the game with its supposed release date… Dragon’s Dogma 2 would arrive on March 22, 2024.

Of course, this could just be a placeholder, an indicative date that is often placed so as not to reveal additional information. Nothing is clear yet, so it’s best not to jump to conclusions.

Luckily, doubts about the arrival of Dragon’s Dogma 2 could be resolved this month. We will be very attentive to any news that is announced in the coming days. Do you want to try this title?

In any case, if it ends up being confirmed that this sequel arrives in March, this game could be the one that was mentioned a few weeks ago that was related to the following information: Capcom will launch a game in 2024 that will sell millions. Another candidate is Monster Hunter.

Regarding the game, after having played it, we can already tell you that Dragon’s Dogma 2 promises and could well be the medieval fantasy RPG we have been looking for for so longespecially for the good narrative it seems to have and its variety of playable classes.

Other interesting articles:

Dragon’s Dogma 2 “has no scripted events,” but a troll and a town almost fooled its director

Platforms:

PC, Xbox Series X, PS5

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more