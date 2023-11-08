The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa arrives this weekend (11 and 12 November) in Vallelunga, for the fifth and penultimate round of the season.

After five years, the single-make series reserved for the cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese makes its return to the Roman circuit, looking towards the tenth edition of the Lamborghini World Finals which will take place on the same track just seven days later, on 18 and 19 November, preceded in the same week (14-17 November) from the final round of the three series Europe, North America and Asia.

With all the European titles still to be awarded and a situation of perfect balance in the four classes, a record line-up of 52 Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2s is expected in the continental championship on the 4,085 meters of the Capitoline track, all on Hankook tires for the first year.

In the Pro class, the New Zealander Brendon Leitch aims to defend the lead achieved in the second round in Spa. The driver of the Leipert Motorsport team is returning from a first part of the season which saw him reach the podium seven consecutive times, achieving two victories in a row, at the Nürburgring and in the most recent round in Valencia.

In the ranking, second at 11.5 points is the duo of the VSR team formed by Mattia Michelotto and Gilles Stadsbader (the latter new Italian Gran Turismo Sprint champion in the GT Cup Pro-Am, again with a Lamborghini of the team led by Vincenzo Sospiri), who They have three successes to their credit, all scored in Race 1 at Paul Ricard, Spa and Nürburgring.

Immediately behind, two and a half lengths away, are Marzio Moretti and Sebastian Balthasar (Oregon Team), who after immediately scoring in France, returned to success in the second of the two races of the Valencia weekend, last September . Further away but still very fast, the Belgian Amaury Bonduel occupies fourth place and is aiming with the BDR Competition team to grab a victory that he has now been missing for exactly 12 months, i.e. since the Portimão stage last year.

Similar story for the Iron Lynx duo formed by Ugo de Wilde and Rodrigo Testa, already on the podium a couple of times. Among the new features is the debut of Alessio Bacci and Luca Segù, at the start with a Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 of Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing. Also debuting for the other two Belgians Kenneth Linthout and Mario Martlé, who will alternate in the Totaalplan Racing car, while the 21-year-old German Sebastian Freymuth makes his return with AKF Motorsport.

Alex Au is looking for confirmation in the Pro-Am. The Target Racing driver has already achieved three victories in his class, two together with Frederik Schandorff (who missed the Valencia stage), and arrives at Vallelunga with 87 points. Just eight fewer are Andrzej Lewandowski, himself the author of two successes with the VSR team, both together with Loris Spinelli, the latter absent in Spain and ready to make his return paired with the Pole.

One victory each so far also for Yelmer Buurman-Nigel Schoonderwoerd and Emanuel Colombini-Emanuele Zonzini (both crews in the colors of the Iron Lynx) and Edoardo Liberati-Martin Ryba (Brutal Fish Racing Team).

The Am class is very open. Thanks to a poker of victories, Gabriel Rindone (Leipert Motorsport) currently leads the standings. But just two points behind is Ibrahim Badawy, who at the Nürburgring was the first Egyptian to have won a race of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa from 2009 to today. The 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini Roma by DL Racing team also achieved another success in Valencia, as well as two second and a third place.

Ten and a half points behind Rindone, Pierre Feligioni and Renaud Kuppens occupy third place in the championship, ahead of their teammates from the Boutsen VDS team, Elie Dubelly and Karim Ojjeh, all with one success each. Glenn McGee and Anthony McIntosh make their debut in the continental championship with Imperiale Racing, having already been protagonists in the North American series this year.

In the Lamborghini Cup, Paolo Biglieri and Petar Matic will try to consolidate their leadership, after having achieved four victories in the last three double rounds. The crew of the Bonaldi Motorsport team is 16 and a half points ahead of Luciano and Donovan Privitelio (father and son), who opened the season by scoring with the Iron Lynx at Paul Ricard in both races and achieving another success in the second round in Spa.

Jurgen Krebs is also still fully fighting for the lead, having also obtained a victory in Valencia with the Leipert Motorsport team. Also on the podium so far have been Gerard van der Horst (Van der Horst Motorsport), Jason Keats and Charlie Martin (Brutal Fish Racing Team) and Alfredo Hernandez Ortega (BDR Competition).

Free practice will begin on Saturday. Qualifying sessions are scheduled starting from 2pm (two sessions of 20 minutes each with the Pro/Pro-Am and Am/Lamborghini Cup classes divided into two different groups). On Sunday the first of the two races in the Am/Lamborghini Cup and Pro/Pro-Am classes will start at 9.35 and 10.55 respectively. Race 2, also lasting 50 minutes and with a rolling start, will start at 1.25pm ​​(Am/Lamborghini Cup) and 2.45pm (Pro/Pro-Am).

Both races will be broadcast live on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse YouTube channel and live on TV on Sky Sport Arena.