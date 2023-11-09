You already know that we recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its streaming debut, and also details about its reservations. Well, now we have more news.

Super Mario movie

After knowing its date for Netflix, Movistar and more, this information is related to the possibilities of a sequel. Universal has plans for a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie due to the success of the first one, but there is no official announcement yet. A corporate profile of a Universal executive considers Mario a “franchise,” suggesting future films. This has sparked the interest of fans, who believe that the fact that it is now a franchise will give us more installments. Brilliant!

The film continues to break multiple records at the box office, as you can see. We will have to pay attention to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it?

