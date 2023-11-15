With the acclaimed Batman: Arkham trilogy behind him, Rocksteady It established itself as one of the most prestigious studios in the gaming industry. That is why there were many expectations surrounding Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, his most recent project. Unfortunately, the latest trailer confirms what many fans feared.

Earlier this year, a leak revealed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would be a game as a service, meaning there would be a Battle Pass and content arriving after launch. Rocksteady Studios confirmed these reports with a special presentation, where they explained the mechanics and other elements.

Naturally, the community expressed its discontent and predicted that the game is doomed to fail. After a couple of weeks of uncertainty, the developer studio confirmed a delay of almost a year. Did the most hated elements disappear?

Related Video: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Extended Gameplay

Suicide Squad is still game as a service and fans are disappointed

Because the movement on the schedule was considerable, fans were hopeful that Rocksteady delayed the project to remove the most controversial elements and create a more traditional experience.

As promised, the developers released the first episode of a series that will delve into the various elements of this project. So, we learned more about the story, the open world and the unique abilities of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot y Captain Boomerang.

The trailer focuses on the narrative context and combat systems; However, the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League website confirms that, for better or worse, the title is still game-as-a-service.

Specifically, it can be read that they will arrive free updates that will incorporate new characters and missions, as well as a Battle Pass with free and premium levels. In parallel, the study confirms that there will be optional purchases within the game, that is, microtransactions.

Aesthetic content will not affect gameplay, developers confirm

Although we will have to wait to find out if the balance between free and paid content is fair, the community already expressed his discontent in the comments section. Of course, there are those who are more optimistic and plan to give it a try.

“The combat looks pretty fun, but I’m very skeptical about the mission design. If it were a single-player game like Batman, I would have already pre-ordered it, but since it’s a cooperative multiplayer game I’ll wait and see before throwing away the money. Unfortunately, there is a risk that it will be another Redfall,” one fan commented on the comments.

The latest news of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League disappointed fans

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on February 2, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Click here to read more news related to him.

Related video: The end of Games as a service

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente