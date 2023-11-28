The Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman – interpreter of Rick Flag in the second chapter of Suicide Squad – says he is ready to return to the set of the new DCEU to play another role. Kinnaman stated this during an interview given exclusively to ComicBook microphones.

The character of Rick Flag is killed in the film Suicide Mission by the character of Peacemaker – interpreted by John Cena – protagonist of the HBOMax series of the same name created by James Gunndirector and now co-CEO of the DCEU.

Despite the character’s death, Kinnaman could return to work for DC – as well as other actors – given that, according to Gunn, the canonical history of the DCEU will officially begin from 2024 with the film Creatures Commandos e Superman: Legacyscheduled for 2025.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the actor said: «I would like to play a completely new character. I haven’t spoken to James in a while, but maybe I could go back to being an evil villain.”

Another well-known face from the DCU said he was interested in the possibility of continuing his work within the franchise. It’s about Jason Momoawho currently plays the role of Aquaman. The latest chapter in the superhero is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 20, 2023.

In conversation with ET Canada, Momoa also referred to a return to the DCEU – an increasingly realistic possibility given that he will presumably play the villain Lobo: “I’m very excited now that Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn are at the helm of DC, there are a lot of exciting things coming up and one of my dreams will come true under their leadership, so stay tuned.”