In a statement, EICMA highlights the success of the 2023 edition: over 560,000 visitors and a record 2036 brands present

November 13, 2023

It closes in the year of 110th anniversary, EICMA 2023 and the threads of this edition are drawn. In a statement, EICMA underlines the success of the Milanese show which greets 2023 with more 560,000 visitors (to be precise 563.848), equal to +19% on 2022, numbers which attest to the 2023 edition as the best in the history of EICMA.

“The Olympics of passion and mobility on two wheels”, saw 2036 brands present (historical record for the event), with over 700 direct exhibitors, of which 67% came from abroad representing 45 countries. More than 30% of the companies present for the first time in the eight occupied pavilions, two more than in 2022 and three compared to 2021.

The data linked to the business sector are very consistent: they were 39,392 operators in the sectorselected and profiled with the renewed quality criteria introduced in 2022, who visited the Exhibition in this 2023 edition. Of these, 52% came from abroad and in particular from 120 different nations.

Good news also on the data regarding the presence of media: just over 7000 people from 62 countries, journalists, technicians and communication professionals, content creators, who took advantage of the exclusive press day on Tuesday and talked about the show offered inside and outside, even throughout the entire exhibition week the pavilions. And speaking of the entertainment offered by the Exhibition, the success of the arena was also considerable MotoLive, the outdoor space dedicated to competitions, entertainment and shows, with over 3000 seats in the stands always occupied. Almost 9,000 visitors also took advantage of the test ride areas dedicated to e-Bikes and exhibitor vehicles, and there was also success for the Esports Arena, the exhibition content dedicated to the gaming world. Also noteworthy is the interest that developed around the YUM (Your Urban Mobility) area, another new feature of 2023, which welcomed businesses, institutions, law enforcement agencies, but also the most innovative startups in the sector, to which EICMA offers a international showcase thanks to the support of ICE, the Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies.

Finally, the feedback on digital services and in particular those related to digital services was positive online ticket office, purchasing method chosen by 88% of the general public, while 12% opted for the physical box office.

Paolo Magri, CEO of EICMA SpA: “There is no pre- or post-pandemic, there is EICMA. Reading these results leaves no room for interpretation and confirms how our appointment is still today the best performing business and relationship opportunity, and above all, marketing and communication, for companies in our sector. We continue to demonstrate an international appeal and value unique in the world, growing continuously and exponentially in all indicators since 2021, when some thought our event was obsolete. Added to this is the growing attention of the institutions, which also relaunches the value of EICMA as an indispensable moment to shine a spotlight on the needs of the sector and increase its relevance and authority”.

Pietro Meda, president of EICMA SpA: “EICMA has not only continued to invest in its evolution from a fair to an exhibition event, but enters its 110th year of history with an open look to the future and innovation of the event itself, establishing itself to some extent also as a transversal event and customs. The pavilions were packed with families and young people, with passion, with new special contents, entertainment and events, which complement in an increasingly complete and engaging way the great commitment of the exhibitors, to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks for their trust and loyalty that they continue to show us. We also pay the same gratitude to our sponsors, partners and institutions that support EICMA”.

The appointment with EICMA 2024 is from November 5th to 10th.