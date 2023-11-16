The Inter winger cannot be reduced to the crazy goal against Frosinone: in Serie A he is the player who commands according to the index developed by the Cies Football Observatory

There are reasons to praise Federico Dimarco every day, especially when he decides to go beyond the boundaries of human possibility as happened on Sunday evening at the Giuseppe Meazza against Frosinone, producing that 56-metre goal that went around the world. And it is a world that he looks down on, as demonstrated by Cies (the International Center for Sport Studies) with a detailed study on the players who create the most chances on average since the start of the season. Among defenders, there is no one better than the 26-year-old who grew up in the Calvairate neighborhood.

Research

—

The institute’s Football Observatory has in fact developed an index that combines various data collected by the Wyscout platform: basically, it aims to combine the average number of key passes made per match with the expected assists to thus draw up a ranking of the players who are creating the most chance since the season started. Here, the ranking is dominated by Ousmane Dembélé, who leads at 2.36 despite still being without a goal with Paris Saint-Germain, demonstrating his still untapped potential. Behind him on the world podium are Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams. Cies offers a total of 100 names arriving from 33 different leagues, with the Premier League as the most represented league thanks to its 16 players.

The record

—

There are two reasons that draw attention to Dimarco’s name: one linked to the role and another linked to the championship. The Inter winger in fact occupies the 16th position in a ranking which is, however, understandably dominated by markedly offensive players: wingers, strikers, attacking midfielders and so on. Among defenders, no one in the world creates more chances than him (1.59 index), followed by Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United (23rd place overall). However, if there is no defender in the world who combines 1.36 key passes per game with 0.36 expected assists every ninety minutes, in Serie A there is absolutely no player in general who surpasses Dimarco’s performances. Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo, second, stops at 1.34 ahead of the 1.29 of Lazio’s Felipe Anderson. If you consider that Denzel Dumfries is in fourth place in the Italian championship (1.25), it is not surprising that one of the keys to the leaders of Inter are Simone Inzaghi’s wingers. It’s raining opportunities from the Nerazzurri’s flanks.