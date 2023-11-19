The strike was a flop: Salvini beat Landini four to zero. Schlein and Conte, who had sensed the disaster, have disappeared

If it had been one football match we could say that the Minister of Transport and Infrastructureas well as deputy prime minister, beat the leader of the CGIL four to zero Maurizio Landini, ally for the occasion with Pierpaolo Bombardieri, general secretary of Uil. The first was an own goal that was not expected from a player like the trade unionist who proclaimed a “general strike” which was not such because many production sectors were missing and therefore the relevant legislation could not be applied. He got the second goal when he accused the Guarantor of politicization who only applied the law.

He suffered the third goal when he decided to continue anyway, although the indications of the Guarantor, who is an institutional figure, were not only very clear but also supported by very specific rules and codes. The fourth goal, however, is thanks to Salvini since he scored itcioperodespite some arithmetic contortions of the left, was a flop and failed miserably. Salvini, for his part, played the game well, never giving in to the temptation to politicize the matter and remaining rigorously within the institutional framework, without making mistakes and contenting himself with observing with satisfaction the Landini’s suicideafter having resorted to injunction for the first time in republican history.

And it has already begun showdown in CGIL with the internal opposition grumbling and accusing him of adventurism and in fact he is not entirely wrong. Once the institutional affair was over, the League issued a statement expressing “great satisfaction in light of the membership numbers, also given the low participation starting from the transport sector”.

The minister then continued: “I didn’t defeat Landini, but it’s the victory of common sense. A minority legitimately had the opportunity to demonstrate, without blocking millions of Italians”. Landini estimated the data with a participation of 70% in transport and 100% in ports, with 80% in logistics. But the minister gave on

And then again: “While a part of (left-wing) unions finds it useful to go on strike while insulting, prejudicially opposing the government rather than discussing the issues on the merits, the numbers (with few supporters, especially in the transport sector) tell us that, thanks to our intervention, millions of Italians have been able to travel, work, take care of their health and that of your loved ones without inconvenience. The pragmatism that Italians expect from serious institutions.”

The flop was taking shape when in the meantime in Piazza del Popolo in Rome, an iconic place of the right, CGIL and UIL announced a nostalgic demonstration in which the two leaders Landini and Bombardieri tried to speed up the timing of the imminent disaster.: “This square is a democratic response to those who act as institutional bullies”, declared Bombardieri, looking at his watch with terror. Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte were nowhere to be seen in the square as they had smelled the air and had given Landini a sensational blow to avoid sharing the flop of the strike. By the way, present were the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni and the head of the Versi Angelo Bonelli, the two, so to speak, who sponsored Aboubakar Soumahoro in every way, and then we saw how it ended.

