Despite all the delays that the last season is suffering, its producer does not want to use this type of technology.

Although from the beginning it was announced that the fifth, and final, season of Stranger Things was going to take longer to arrive than expected, the strikes of the writers, now over, and the strikes of the actors, still active, have meant thatit’s in the series of Netflix is delayed much more than originally planned, with what this entails.

Well, by having a cast mainly made up of teenagers, andIt is evident that the passage of time will be more noticeable than normal.and although Shawn Levy, its producer, seemed to insinuate that rejuvenation technology was going to be used, in an interview with Deadline he wanted to qualify his words that they will do “everything possible so that the passage of time is not noticeable.”

“No, we are not going to use technology to rejuvenate the protagonists. I am very surprised that with just one phrase a controversy was created that has burned like wildfire. What I was referring to is that we know very well what we are doing in the series. Our cast is brilliant, as are the Duffer brothers,” Levy clarified.

“I have no doubt that they will know how to adapt and make the characters come to life.” Some statements that seem to confirm that an attempt will be made to disguise the age of the protagonists of Stranger Things instead of using technology with other tricks such as costumes or makeup.

Stranger Things day is coming

And like every year, Next November 6th, Stranger Things Day is celebrated around the world. but it seems that this year is not going to come with as many new features as fans would like. Well, in the video published by Netflix On Twitter, it is only announced that throughout the day it will be possible to “remember” some of the best moments of the series.

Nevertheless, This does not mean that, perhaps, Netflix has an ace up its sleeve, although this year he cannot count on the Stranger Things actors due to the strike.