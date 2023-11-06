Stanley Kubrick’s iconic horror film and the first Indiana Jones adventure have a hot relationship, which may be the result of the British director’s madness.

It is one of the most legendary horror films of all time, and a timeless work of filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, considered one of the greatest. We talk about The glowa glorious film like A Clockwork Orange, 2001 or Full Metal Jacket.

It is also a questionable adaptation (from a literal point of view) of the novel written by Stephen King. The king of horror did not hesitate to repudiate the film adaptation of his work when he saw it for the first time.

Everyone knows that Kubrick was a peculiar guy. And The Shining is the best example of this. The actress Shelley Duvall had a really bad time during filming, because of the film’s director.

But the thing doesn’t end there. It is not clear if it was Kubrick or if it was an accident, but during filming a massive fire broke out, which almost ended Elstree studios.

Several sets of The Shining were affected by the fire, leaving them practically in ruins. But, as the saying goes, Every cloud has a silver lining.

From the ashes arose an adventurer

On The Overlook Hotel website, The Shining photographer, Murray Close, told a curious anecdote from the filming of the film. And, 40 years later, it’s unclear whether it was an accident or not.

It is about the fire that pulverized two sets used in the horror film, and left a third quite depleted. Apparently it was an accident… but maybe Kubrick had something to do with it.

”We had a very big fire… in one of the sound studios. It was the setting that had the Overlook Hotel set, with the room where Jack wrote and chased Shelley Duvall with a baseball bat. One day there was a big fire there. “A massive fire.”

Frankly, you can’t put your hand in the fire, because Kubrick was a very meticulous director, who always sought to capture what he wanted, down to the last consequences.

”We never really found out what caused that fire, which burned down two sound stages and threatened a third at Elstree Studios.”

The important thing is that, four years later, These burned sets would be used by Steven Spielbergduring the filming of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first Indiana Jones movie.

Specifically, for recreate the room flooded by snakes, in which Indy has a really hard time because of his fear of these reptiles.

Did you know this anecdote that links The Shining to the first Indiana Jones adventure? Be that as it may, in the end Steven Spielberg can be ”grateful” for that accident, which we will never know if it was a fortuitous event or if Stanley Kubrick had something to do with it.