With the rise of conversational artificial intelligence, many kitchen professionals took advantage of this technology to create new recipes that they could be inspired by, or serve directly to customers.

And that also happened in a curious smoothie business, which is based on artificial intelligence to create personalized smoothies for each person, but apparently strange things happen in this store.

The operation of the store is as simple as it is avant-garde: the customer includes their flavor preferences in the store application, the AI ​​writes a personalized recipe, and then the waiters prepare the juicy shake for the customera completely unique smoothie.

But as reported by The Guardian, store Apparently it has already been closed since October 20, and the most worrying thing is that it has only been open since the beginning of September.

John Hill

The store opened in early September, but as of October 20, a note was already taped to its door that said: “Temporarily closed, staff will return in an hour.” It seems they haven’t returned yet.

In the reviews they talk about its closure, attributing it to the fact that the owners did not have knowledge about restoration.

“I had hopes for this business. However, the owners did not understand the discipline required to run a restaurant,” says one review.

Another reads: “It often opened late and closed early. They changed their hours after a week of being open. And then one day they put up a temporarily closed sign. “They haven’t returned for more than two weeks.”

It is unknown if the store has reopened in recent days because it has gained some popularity in the press, but at least on Google the business appears as “temporarily closed.”