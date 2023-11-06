The first images of a canceled Retro Studios game are leaked, which is very similar to Portal (the Valve classic), and which would be canceled by Nintendo in the 2000s.

Few games are as unique and special as Portal, the first-person puzzle classic developed by Valve. Its legacy is enormous, so much so that even one of Nintendo’s most talented studios was working on a title with similar characteristics.

Is about Retro Studiosthe studio responsible for the Metroid Prime series, which is currently developing Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch.

In the middle of the Wii generation, and after launching the successful Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, the developer Paul Tozour started working on a puzzle game inspired by Portala revolutionary idea that could be very successful in the Nintendo ecosystem.

In the first moment, It was just a prototype running under Gamecube hardware. His name was Adeptand the game concept was almost identical to that of Portal… but changing the portals for cylinders.

For years, the Adept project was just a rumor, but the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming has published the first images of this first-person puzzle game.

Nintendo’s ”Portal”

In a video that reveals more details of 8 canceled games from Retro Studios, highlights the case of Adept. It is known that it was a puzzle game developed by Paul Tozour, which was going to be released exclusively for Gamecube, inspired by the success of Portal.

In fact, we can see the first images of the game in this video. Everything is very reminiscent of Portal, with small recycled assets (only for the prototype) from Metroid Prime.

In Adept, players had to solve puzzles and face combat using a series of cylinderswhich transported us to other dimensions.

This project was in development after Metroid Prime 3, and perhaps would have fit very well on the Wii (due to the use of the motion sensor). However, Nintendo did not think the same.

Specifically, he was the producer of the Metroid Prime series, Kensuke Tanabewho knocked down Adept’s project as a game for the company’s home consoles.

This is what Paul Tozour said about it:

”Japan is a very isolated country and in Nintendo Japan there is, to a large extent, the ‘not invented here’ syndrome,’ says the creator of this unique puzzle game, who even wanted to send a copy of Portal to Tanabe.

The Nintendo producer rejected the proposal. As a last chance, the company allowed him to continue development for Nintendo DSbut Tozour thought that the game would not run as well on such a portable system.

It is one of the 8 canceled Retro Studios games, which also include Raven Blade (promoted before Gamecube launch), and Metaforce (it would end up being Metroid Prime).

Would you have liked to see a Nintendo Portal? Surely the idea would have worked on the Wii, but unfortunately the project was scrapped by the company. Now our sights are focused on the next game from Retro Studioswhich could see the light of day in the summer of 2024.