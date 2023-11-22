French MP Sandrine Josso, who accused Senator Joël Guerriau of giving her ecstasy to sexually assault her, spoke about her experience for the first time in two television interviews. Guerriau, of the centre-right Horizons party, was arrested on Friday on charges of drugging a woman to sexually assault her. The woman initially remained anonymous, but it later became known that she was Josso, a member of parliament from the centrist MoDem party.

Josso said in interviews that she felt ill after drinking a glass of champagne during a dinner at Guerriau’s house, and said she wanted to raise awareness among French public opinion about the “plague” of so-called drink spiking, i.e. the administration of narcotic substances to a person without their knowledge and consent: it has long been a practice at the center of several cases involving accusations of harassment, sexual violence and rape. “Everyone can go through what I went through,” Josso said during an interview broadcast on France 5.

Josso described Guerriau as a longtime colleague and friend. According to her story, the two should have had dinner together at the restaurant, but he would have invited her to her home, proposing a quieter and more secluded place. Josso said he became suspicious when he noticed that the champagne she served had a sweet taste, and that Guerriau allegedly started turning the lights on and off in the living room. Josso added that according to some doctors at the Lariboisière hospital, where she had been taken the night she felt ill, turning the light on and off was a technique usually used to “increase the effectiveness of the drug”.

"The doctors told me: 'People like you, it's every day, 3 times a day.' I asked who was coming and it was any age, any background. Betrayal can come from someone close to you."

Josso said he subsequently started feeling sick, sweating and having strong palpitations, and that he noticed that Guerriau was in the kitchen and was putting a white sachet in a drawer: “At that point, with all the symptoms I had, I understood that he had drugs in his hands,” said Josso, who at that point immediately called a taxi to leave. Guerriau would have followed her into the elevator, into the courtyard and then outside the house. Josso said she was taken to hospital and “thought I was dying.”

The deputy subsequently filed a complaint, and searches at Guerriau’s home led to the finding of ecstasy: his lawyer said that the facts were “very far from the scabrous interpretation that can be deduced from the first articles in the press” , and said he was outraged by the leaking of elements of the investigation in the newspapers.

Guerriau is accused of giving a person, without his knowledge, a substance capable of impairing his judgment and control with the aim of committing sexual violence, and also of possession and use of illegal narcotics. Meanwhile, Senate President Gérard Larcher called on him to withdraw from all political activities due to the “extreme gravity” of the charges he now faces.