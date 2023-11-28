The expectation generated by the arrival of the new game in the GTA franchise has had many players revisiting previous installments, as well as their stories. And while waiting for the first GTA VI trailer to be released, several stories that have impacted us from GTA V have begun to resurface, among them that of a dog, who in the game visits the grave of his deceased owner every day .

Thanks to a clip recently shared on Twitter/Xwhich at the time of writing this note has almost 1 million views, we once again remember an easter egg from the Rockstar Games game, which would be based on the true story of Bobby, a dog who spent 14 years guarding the grave of his owner John Gray, until 1872.

In the video, we can see that if you visit the cemetery playing with Franklin, you will meet a dog that moves towards an unnamed tombstone every day. Something that would have been placed by the developers to honor Bobby, something that makes a lot of sense since the studio behind GTA V is known for leaving these types of references in all its titles.

The publication with this moment within GTA V has generated several responses from those who did not know it, most of them surprised and commenting that it is extremely sad. Among the responses to the post, some saysn: “It could be the best thing I’ve seen of GTA V” or they comment which is a charming easter egg and “shows us the bond between dog and human.”

A story that has clearly excited those who just know it and that will surely continue to generate similar feelings in the future, among those who come across it within GTA V. And also hoping that in the next installment, GTA VI, Rockstar Games will give us this type of easter eggs, which are truly appreciated, especially by those who feel a lot of affection for their pets.

