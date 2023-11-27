loading…

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system was successfully hacked by a Palestinian hacker named Omar A. The hacker was then hunted by Mossad. Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has rescued Omar A, the Palestinian hacker who broke into the Iron Dome missile defense system Israel, from the international operations of Israeli intelligence agencies; Mossad.

Omar had been hunted by Mossad while in Türkiye and Malaysia. This Palestinian youth is vulnerable to assassination or kidnapping operations by Mossad.

After three years of research, Israeli intelligence traced the disruptions experienced by the Iron Dome in 2015 and 2016—which were the work of Omar’s hacking.

Quoting the Daily Sabah report, Monday (27/11/2023), Omar’s actions which affected the performance of the Iron Dome have helped the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades launch a wave of rocket attacks on Israel.

Omar, a computer graduate from the Islamic University of Gaza, is the architect of hacking software for the Gaza Interior Ministry. The action is capable of infiltrating phones operating on Android.

That put him on the Mossad’s list as a potential target.

In an attempt to lure him, Mossad agents offered him a job through a Norwegian software company in 2019 but Omar, suspicious of Israeli involvement, turned down the offer.

The young man moved to Istanbul in 2020, but the Mossad is still pursuing him in Turkey.

MIT also knew about his residence in Turkey because of his background as a hacker.

In April 2021, a Mossad agent named Raed Ghazal contacted him, claiming to be a human rights (HAM) manager at a French company; Think Hire once again offered Omar a job.