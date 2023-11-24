loading…

Mossad failed to kill Khaled Mashal with poison when he was the leader of Hamas. The failed operation in Jordan was a shame that Israel wanted to forget. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Khaled Mashal was Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau from 1996 to 2017. On September 25, 1997, Mossad attempted to assassinate him but failed.

The failure of the Zionist intelligence agents was a disgrace to the operation that Israel and its intelligence agencies would like to forget; Mossad.

Mashal’s position as Head of the Hamas Political Bureau—the highest position in the political structure of the Palestinian resistance organization—is now occupied by Ismail Haniyeh.

When leading Hamas, Khaled Mashal was considered Israel’s biggest enemy. He is considered responsible for the deaths of many Israelis over the years.

In 1997, one of the most horrific suicide bomb attacks Israel had ever experienced occurred in Jerusalem. Two suicide bombers detonated a bomb in the middle of the Mahane Yehuda Shuk in Jerusalem, killing 16 Israelis and injuring hundreds more.

A decision was made by Israel, namely that the Hamas leadership had to be hit. After some deliberation, the target was set—Khaled Mashal.

After the Israeli Peace Agreement with Jordan was signed on October 26 1994, the Israeli Prime Minister at that time, Yitzhak Rabin, prohibited Mossad from operating in Jordan.

As a result, all intelligence agents had to be gathered and the operation organized from the start, because Mashal was located in Aman, the capital of Jordan.

On November 4, 1995, Rabin was shot dead by an Israeli ultranationalist; Yigal Amir, in Tel Aviv.

Benjamin Netanyahu then replaced Rabin as Prime Minister of Israel. Quoting the iKonnect report, Friday (24/11/2023), under Netanyahu, Mossad was ordered to kill Khaled Mashal in secret and the operation was as quiet as possible.