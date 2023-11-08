Asnawi Mangkualam, captain of the Indonesian national team who is currently rumored to be close to Fuji, currently lives in South Korea because he joined the Jeonnam Dragons club.

It is known that Asnawi moved to South Korea at the beginning of 2021, after previously joining PSM Makassar.

In a broadcast on YouTube Sport 77 Official, Asnawi told about the beginning of his arrival in the country of ginseng.

A friend said he heard Asnawi often crying from inside his room. However, this was denied by the 24 year old man.

“Not crying. No one is crying, that’s deception,” said Asnawi in his distinctive accent.

He denied allegations of being homesick or having difficulty adapting when he first arrived in Korea.

Even though he came in winter, it made the adaptation process much more difficult.

Finally, he said that he was not crying because he had difficulty adapting, but because he had Covid.

“I’m not crying because it’s difficult, because of Corona,” he said.

He also said that when he first arrived, he had to be quarantined at home for 2 weeks. After quarantine, he left the house to buy food at an Indonesian stall in Ansan city.

There, he met several fans and took photos with them. But unexpectedly, the fan turned out to be positive for Covid.

“I quarantined for 2 weeks at my house, then went out at an Indonesian stall in Ansan, met some fans, he got Covid,” said Asnawi, quoted from a video clip uploaded by the TikTok account @fullbola20.

Because of this, he had to quarantine for another 2 weeks. Of course this made him dizzy. Just finished quarantine, left the house for a while, had to be quarantined again.

“I have to quarantine again, for another 2 weeks. Alone, I get dizzy,” he said, laughing.