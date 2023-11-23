loading…

Angry Palestinian girl Jouda Bakir (24) is one of 300 prisoners Israel will release in exchange for 50 hostages held by Hamas. Photo/X @Avolanza

GAZA – Angry Palestinian girl Jouda Bakir (24) is one of 300 prisoners to be released Israel to be exchanged for 50 hostages captured by Hamas.

Marah Bakir is from Beit Hanina, north of Jerusalem. He was arrested and imprisoned in Israel as a child, namely at the age of 16. Since then, she has been a representative of female prisoners at Damon Prison, Israel.

Marah Bakir’s life story is quite representative of the suffering of the Palestinian people under the Israeli Zionist occupation.

Before being arrested, he was hit by 14 bullets from Israeli forces in the hand as he left his school in Sheikh Jarrah. He was falsely accused of being a “terrorist”.

Marah Bakir has spent six years and two months in Israeli prison since his arrest on October 12, 2015. He was later sentenced to eight and a half years in prison—and even earned a high school diploma while incarcerated.

The beginning of the “terrorist” accusation leveled at Marah Bakir began when this girl was involved in an argument with an Israeli soldier.

Israeli soldiers accused Marah Bakir of trying to stab him before the soldier opened fire on him.

During her imprisonment, this girl was tortured and her right to treatment was denied by the Israeli regime authorities. That included suspending his hand surgery because he was branded a “terrorist”.

Marah Bakir, who became one of the icons of the Palestinian struggle, was transferred from one prison to another by Israel. That is the prison of Ramle, Ashkelon, Hasharon to Damon. However, he remained steadfast in his struggle against the Zionist occupation of Israel.

For your information, Zionists and Hamas had originally agreed to exchange 150 to 300 prisoners imprisoned by Israel for 50 hostages held by Hamas on Thursday (23/11/2023). However, this exchange has been postponed until next Friday.