Palestinian journalist Wael al-Dahdouh carries the body of his grandson, a victim of Israeli bombing in Gaza. Photo/QNN

GAZA – Since the start of the brutal aggression Israel in the Gaza Strip on October 7 2023, with the death toll exceeding 10,000, the families of the Palestinians who were killed keep beautiful memories with their loved ones.

Muhammad Abu Shamlah lost many of his family members in an Israeli airstrike on their neighborhood in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the heart of the Gaza Strip last month.

“After the airstrikes that hit our house and residential block on Wednesday night, we lost my parents, my brothers—whom I was very happy with—Aiman, Isma’il, Ahmad, Ibrahim, their wives, and most of their children. their children, apart from my beloved son Kareem, and Muhammad Wisam Ziyada’s son, as well as my wife’s sister,” said Abu Shamlah to The Palestine Chronicle, Thursday (9/11/2023).

“I, my wife, and my son Sameer survived the Israeli annihilation, along with my brother Hussain and his son Sameer, and his daughter Asma, as well as Muhammad, Aiman’s son, Salma, Isma’il’s daughter, and my brother’s wife Ahmad, and my wife’s family who were in my apartment at the time of the airstrike.”

On the occasion of his son’s ninth birthday; Kareem, which falls on November 5, 2023, Abu Shamlah commented; ”November 5 is Kareem’s ninth birthday. God, how he had been looking forward to this day for over three months, counting every day, estimating how long it would be until his birthday. All her cousins ​​and aunts are already making plans for the party she’s going to throw.”

“Just two hours before Kareem was killed, while we were having lunch, he told me that there were only 10 days left until his birthday,” he recalled.

“What comforts our hearts, Kareem, is that you are with our God now, with your grandfather Sameer, your beloved grandmother, your uncle Aiman ​​and his children Sameer, Yamen, Mira, Aboud and many others.”

“Kareem, celebrate your birthday together in heaven, and be happy. Take as many gifts and toys as you want, play pool and PlayStation as much as you like. I won’t nag you this time. “Now it’s time to sleep,” added Abu Shamlah.

“Kareem, your brother Sameer sends greetings and asks about you all the time. Your mother talks to your photo every night. Come to us in our dreams for a while, but don’t stay too long, so that your grandfather Sameer doesn’t worry about you. May God make it easy for you, our light. “Happy birthday my darling,” he concluded,

November 4 marks the birthday of Mahmoud Aldahdouh, son of Al-Jazeera journalist; Wael Aldahdouh. Mahmoud was killed, along with his mother, sister and dozens of others, in an Israeli airstrike on their relative’s home in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Wael Aldahdouh wrote on his Facebook page, “Mahmoud loved life, and he was always full of energy and vitality. On every occasion, Mahmoud is the opportunity itself.”

“Mahmoud used to really look forward to the birthdays of his father, mother, brothers and sisters to celebrate and spread joy at home. Today is Mahmoud’s birthday. May God have mercy on your soul, the soul of souls. “Happy birthday,” added Wael.

As Israel’s aggression against Gaza continues, people in the Gaza Strip live with the memory of those killed, amidst the pain of loss and departure, as well as rare moments of joy and celebration.

