Franco Acerbis is an icon of our passion. For me he is also and above all a Master, as well as a very precious friend. But we’re not here to compliment each other. long hours of travel with Mr. Franco along the Dakar and Africa Eco Race routes brought to light incredible stories, episodes of a passion that are uncommon.

Mr. Franco’s dedication to the events of the motorcycling world, with a geographical imprinting markedly linked to off-road vehicles, is well known. Just as the entrepreneurial commitment is finely woven with sporting involvement. we talk about the production of revolutionary accessory spare parts, sponsorships that go beyond the traditional terms of support, the organization of races and creations, we will talk about this, completely new and original.

One of these is the idea, and therefore the project, of a 6 International Days of Enduro, organized in Brazil, but with an Italian origin, from Bergamo as Mr. Franco says it couldn’t be otherwise. The brilliant idea was to bring a team of 200 proven people to South America and to support it with the inexperienced Brazilian team in running the event. If that wasn’t enough, Mr. Franco brought in a rather unprepared amateur on the subject: Stefan Everts…