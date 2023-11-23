Created by Greg Nicotero, season 3 of Creepshow lands on the DARK channel just in time to close out the year.

Although the typical Christmas productions begin to appear on these dates, there is also room for other genres, such as terror of the acclaimed writer Stephen King.

And AMC Networks has confirmed the arrival of season 3 of Creepshow, the anthology serie horror based on the anthology of films written by King and directed by George Romero back in the 80s.

Through a press release, AMC announces that Creepshow season 3 is going to premiere on the DARK channel in time to close this 2023so you already have a plan for this Christmas.

Stephen King brings us more chilling stories in season 3 of Creepshow

Released in 2019, Creepshow is a series of self-contained episodes that is inspired by the anthology of films from the 80s by George Romero and Stephen King, where the writer collaborates again on the scripts for some of its chapters.

In each episode we see at the beginning the person known as the Creep, who addresses the public and tells a dark horror story from the comics of Creepshow.

Throughout its seasons we find a very diverse cast made up of, among many others, Logan Allen, David Arquette, Madison Bailey, Adrienne Barbeau, Hannah Barefoot, Tobin Bell, Nelson Bonilla, Connor Christie, Chad Michael Collins, Nathan W. Collins, Bruce Davison and Giancarlo Esposito.

Produced by Cartel Pictures, Monster Agency Productions, Striker Entertainment, Taurus Entertainment Company and The Cartel, the series has been very well received among lovers of the horror genre, so it does not seem that it will be in danger of being canceled.

With its fourth season already released in the United States, Creepshow season 3 lands on the DARK channel at the end of 2023. Do you want to see new horror stories under the seal of Stephen King?