One of the key moments of the year has arrived for all Steam users, because Valve’s digital store has just started its Fall 2023 Saleswhich means that hundreds of video games have reduced their price over the next few days, leaving us with a series of undeniable discounts to make our wallet shake.

Offers will remain available until November 28 and in our case we did not want to fail in our custom of leaving you with a selection of the best that you can find. We leave you with them below.

Action

Hi-Fi Rush for 22.49 euros (before 29.99 euros). Tango Gameworks is behind this action adventure in which you will find yourself involved in musical combats in which you will not stop distributing tow while feeling the rhythm. Hogwarts Legacy for 35.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The perfect opportunity to become a wizard in this epic adventure set long before the Harry Potter universe books. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for 35.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The remastering of one of the best Marvel video games that has ever been developed and a thrilling adventure with the arachnid superhero. Resident Evil 4 for 39.59 euros (before 59.99 euros). The outstanding remake of one of the best Resident Evil that has been given an immense facelift with modernized gameplay. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for 41.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). Cal Kestis returns more powerful than ever as a true Jedi and ready to take on the forces of the Empire.

Adventure and platforms





It Takes Two for 11.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). One of the most essential adventures that you can find, especially if you are one of those who like to play as a couple, since it is fully focused on its cooperative multiplayer with a plot of love, humor, puzzles and unforgettable moments. Return to Monkey Island for 14.70 euros (previously 24.50 euros). The return of Guybrush Threepwood through the front door with this continuation of Monkey Island 2 and a complete graphic adventure that you cannot miss if you love this genre. Sea of ​​Thieves for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). No matter how many years pass, it is still worth living the pirate life in this great Rare game that continues to receive updates full of new content. Sonic Frontiers for 23.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). SEGA’s blue hedgehog enters a gigantic open world that you can freely explore as you traverse locations ranging from forests to deserts. Starfield for 55.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). Bethesda’s masterpiece that will allow you to experience a space journey that will keep you trapped for dozens of hours while you explore more than a thousand different planets.

RPG





Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The great futuristic action RPG from CD Projekt RED set in the fictional city of Night City that has not stopped improving over all these years, especially after the arrival of its first expansion. Diablo 4 for 41.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). The fourth installment of the saga is one of the notable releases of this year and now you can join the ranks of warriors who are dedicated to fighting against the demonic hordes of Lilith. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for 39.99 euros (previously 79.99 euros). The first chapter of the impressive remake of Final Fantasy VII that is accompanied in this edition by a special episode starring Yuffie. Lords of the Fallen for 39.59 euros (previously 59.99 euros). Another of the most impressive action RPGs of 2023 in the form of a soulslike whose action takes place in a ruthless dark fantasy world. Persona 5 Royal for 35.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The definitive edition of the great adventure of the Phantom Thieves that includes new characters, places, cinematics and more news.

Strategy





Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition for 19.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros). The special edition of this successful strategy game includes new civilizations, additional maps and all updates released to date. Anno 1800 for 14.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). Time to lead the Industrial Revolution, being able to choose the path you want, which will determine the future that awaits the people. Civilization VI for 5.99 euros (before 59.99 euros). No matter how many times it is on sale, it is always worth recommending one of the best strategy games that exists and in which you will lead an empire that stands the test of time. Jurassic World Evolution 2 for 17.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The game that will allow you to create and manage your own Jurassic Park in which new mechanics, game modes and dinosaurs have been added. Stellaris for 11.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). During this space journey you will explore countless planets while meeting other alien races with whom you will forge alliances or engage in a fight to the death.

Lucha





Dragon Ball FighterZ for 8.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The Dragon Ball game that no fan of Akira Toriyama’s work can’t miss due to its immense resemblance to the anime and manga series. Guilty Gear -Strive- for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Another great game from Arc System Works with some striking 2D/3D hybrid combats that stand out for their graphics and intense playability. Mortal Kombat 1 for 48.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). Pure and simple brutality as you unleash tremendously wild attacks and combos, whether in its campaign, its multiplayer or the rest of the game modes. My Hero One’s Justice 2 for 9.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros). For those who want to play with the best-known characters from the anime and manga series in spectacular 3D combats. Street Fighter 6 for 39.59 euros (previously 59.99 euros). One of the most recognized fighting sagas in history with a wide cast of fighters, gameplay adapted for all types of players and even a campaign mode in which you can fight your own character.

Driving and Sports





EA Sports FC 24 for 34.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). Previously known as FIFA, it is the perfect game for anyone who wants to play soccer matches with a very realistic experience with any of the 700 teams and 19,000 players available. F1 23 for 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros). The official video game of this competition with all the content of the 2023 season, which includes all vehicles and drivers. Forza Horizon 5 for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). Mexico is transformed into a huge open world in this vibrant driving game with very realistic, dynamic and constantly evolving landscapes. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged for 34.99 euros (previously 49.99 euros). More than a hundred miniature vehicles, including quads and motorcycles, with which you will have to step on the accelerator fully on tracks such as the backyard of a house or a mini-golf course. Riders Republic for 9.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Whether on skis, a wingsuit, a snowboard or on a bike, you will have to face off against players from all over the world in intense competitions.

Indies





Backpack Hero for 16.14 euros (previously 18.99 euros). It just arrived a few days ago and has already become one of the best indies of the year in which you must manage the contents of your backpack in order to defeat the enemies. Blasphemous 2 for 22.49 euros (before 29.99 euros). The Griever awakens in a strange new place where he must face grotesque enemies as he gains new abilities and weapons in a challenging metroidvania. Figment 2: Creed Valley for 12.25 euros (previously 24.50 euros). Action with a great sense of rhythm in this musical adventure that leaves its mark for its plot, melodies and areas with a very peculiar artistic section. Hollow Knight for 7.39 euros (previously 14.79 euros). The long-awaited sequel is reluctant to see the light of day, but in the meantime you can play the original title, which is an exceptional 2D metroidvania. Rogue Legacy 2 for 14.70 euros (before 24.50 euros). This second part of the saga improves in absolutely everything on its predecessor with new types of descendants, characters, enemies, areas, penalties and much more.

