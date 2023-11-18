SpaceX’s Starship has become the tallest and most powerful rocket in history to cross the border of space, but a too aggressive separation with the Super Heavy booster caused it to end up exploding. Communication with the ship was lost minutes later due to a self-detonation. Still, SpaceX considers the test a success: it is only its second full launch.

A quick takeoff with all engines. After a too-slow takeoff that destroyed the launch pad in April, SpaceX modified the rocket’s start sequence so that it began to rise in a third of the time: two seconds after the engines fired instead of six.

After dislodging several pleasure boats that were in the exclusion zone, and after a pause of a few minutes to resolve a pressurization problem in the Ship 25 stage, the rocket rose without problems with the 33 Raptor engines of the Super booster. Heavy on.





The takeoff of the Starship with the 33 Raptor engines on

Too aggressive separation. This was the first time that a reusable rocket was going to test hot separation. The Super Heavy booster shut down all but three of its engines when it exceeded 70 km altitude, and Starship fired all six of its engines to separate from it.

Apparently, the separation was too aggressive for the Super Heavy because the booster ended up exploding spectacularly seconds later.

Crossing the border of space. The Starship continued on its way and crossed the Kármán line, the border of space, reaching an altitude of 148 km. When she was flying at 24,000 kilometers per hour and was about to turn off her engines, communications were completely lost.

The ship activated the flight termination system and self-detonated for reasons that remain unclear.





Separation of hot stages of the Starship and the Super Heavy

The highest, the most powerful. With the new hot separation ring, Starship measures 121 meters, the approximate size of Godzilla, according to a fun SpaceX animation. There were also comparisons for their two stages. At 50 meters high, the Starship is the size of the Statue of Liberty and, at 70 meters, the Super Heavy booster is the size of a Falcon 9 rocket.

Connection with Starlink. You would think that on Starship launch day, the entire SpaceX team would be focused on the same task, but this morning the company launched 23 new Starlink satellites and a Falcon 9 landed in a totally routine way.

This test was to be the first time that Starship would communicate with Starlink satellites in space to provide live images of its suborbital trajectory without loss of communication. It could not be.

News in development…

