The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said, “Shortly after the Hamas attack, it launched an initiative to purchase dozens of Starlink stations and distribute them to communities near the borders with Gaza and Lebanon, to enhance the communities’ communication capabilities.”

Activists in Israel and the United States tried to contact SpaceX, the company operating the service, the Israeli Ministry of Communications, and the Ministry of Defense to approve the project.

The request received initial approval from the Ministry of Communications, and the first station was installed in the Ain Habsour area.

In conjunction with this, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that Starlink would also be allowed to operate in the Gaza Strip to meet humanitarian needs.

However, a few days later, the company stopped the “Starlink” service in Israeli towns near the Gaza border, and sent users a message stating that the Ministry of Communications does not currently allow the service to operate in Israel.

A resident of Ain Habsour stated: “The Ministry of Communications has withdrawn its support for the special initiative, which represents our strength as a nation and as a state in times of crisis.”

He added: “It appears that there was an attempt to force SpaceX to agree to Israel’s policy regarding Gaza. Until then, Starlink activity will not be allowed in the country.”

Commenting on this, the Israeli Ministry of Communications said in a statement: “Starlink is subject to licensing processes in Israel, and until then the stations cannot be operated in the country. The stations were introduced without the ministry’s knowledge and possibly illegally, and therefore their use is prohibited.”