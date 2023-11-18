No matter what corner of the galaxy you are in, human beings need go to a club to have a good time at night. Bethesda is aware of this, so Starfield does not fail to allow us to visit one of the most exclusive locations.

If we are in the city of Neon, on the planet Volii Alpha located in the Volii system, there we can visit the Astral Lounge. It is a nightclub in which lights, dancing and loud music are combined with the explosive cocktail of Aurora, the drug that is legal in this part of the universe. There is a VIP area, a bar to order drinks and some very strange dancers standing on a platform in the middle of the floor.

It is not the first disco we see in video games, so Reddit users have begun to make comparisons with other titles. For example, they have put the night clubs we can go to in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City face to face and the truth is that the differences are obvious.

“I love The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, but The worlds always seem so rigid and lifeless. NPC’s just standing still without thinking and looking so unnatural,” says kjvincent. “A Bethesda game used to mean such vast, amazing worlds to delve into and get lost in. Then time changed, although a Bethesda game is still a Bethesda game, they stagnated. By not adding anything, Bethesda thought the same formula would keep them forever,” notes CyberSosis.

The setting in CD Projekt RED’s work seems much more successful, with a greater density of NPCs and a sound more in line with what would be experienced in a nightclub. As a result of the debate, other users were encouraged to remember nightclubs that we can enter under different titles.

“It’s much worse than the After Life in Mass Effect 2. Although many NPCs in the After Life were in the background, still gave off a better sense of scale and atmosphere“, notes DrFreemanWho. At the same time, several people have also wanted to rescue the Berlin club in Hitman 3 or, jokingly, those that we can see in Conker’s Bad Fur Day y Yakuza 0.

Of course, Crowbar_Freeman explains that “different games have different engine limitations. You can’t drop a thousand physics-based watermelons on the ground in Cyberpunk or Hitman“. In any case, Starfield It allows us to visit many other bars, each with its own personality and different characters to chat with.

In VidaExtra | It started as a favor to a farmer and ended as a space war for control of the system. Starfield is wonderful!

In VidaExtra | I have played 200 hours of Starfield and I am very clear about what I would like to see in the future: vehicles, pets and much more

In VidaExtra | Starfield Hazards, Illnesses, and Injuries That Can Kill You: Icon Meanings, Types, and How to Cure Them All