The constant advancement of technology, work demands and the frenetic pace of life in today’s society always lead us to ask ourselves the same question: How do we allocate our time?

If you have ever wondered how much the average world population sleeps or how much they spend on transportation, now you have the answer: global human day.

We live in a time when time seems to fly. If you have ever wondered How hours are divided in the modern worlda recent study published in PNAS has calculated how people spend their time globally and has drawn some conclusions about it.

The global average of sleep is 7.5 hours compared to the 9.1 we spend in bed

First of all, let’s talk about sleep. According to the study, although on average we spend 7.5 hours sleeping according to tracking devices, the reality is that, when we count the time we spend in bed without sleeping, this number rises to 9.1 hours. Less than necessary for a good rest.

This data highlights a discrepancy of 1.6 hours, which is explained, in part, because People tend to overestimate the time they spend sleeping, stress or the inability to sleep early. Do you remember those nights when you had a hard time falling asleep? That adds to the count.

In total 3.4 hours dedicated to feeding ourselves: including activities such as shopping and cooking

Pixabay

How much time do we spend feeding ourselves each day? The reality is that if we include tasks such as planting, buying, storing and processing food in the total 24 hours, humans only spend 1.8 hours on such an important activity.

Now, if we talk about eating, we spend: 1.6 hours throughout the day – including breakfast, lunch and dinner – that is, half an hour at each meal, probably running from one side to the other, in front of a tupperware or even in front of a computer.

Organization, transportation, laws and commerce

If we talk about the time we spend in the global human day on organizational activities, we have a total of 2.1 hours a day. We travel 0.9 hours, we spend another 0.9 hours on tasks such as law or finance, and we transport material 0.3 hours.

Socializing, or doing nothing, we spend 4.6 hours and yet actively exercising 0.4 hours a day, close to the half hour suggested and recommended by health organizations. We dedicate 1.1 hours of the day to hygiene and 0.2 to health.

Comparative differences in hours between countries, activities and other data

Due to the diversity of data sources, extensive mapping of human activities was necessary. These were regrouped into what is called MOOGAL, a system that classifies activities according to their motivational or economic results. And interesting differences were found.

For example, in less wealthy countries, agriculture could take up the largest percentage of the day’s principal, while in more developed nations, it would be hours in front of the computer. However, there are activities, such as human transportation, that are a constant no matter where you are.

Furthermore, the true diversity of activities throughout the day was found to be incredibly varied, and this variability reflected our priorities and lifestyles, very different from each other. For example, with respect to age, it was discovered that young people, who often have more free time, tend to sleep more.

Perhaps the most revealing of the study is the discovery that only five minutes of the global human day is dedicated to activities that directly affect the environmentsuch as energy extraction and waste management.

This study not only sheds light on how we allocate our hours, but also offers us a hopeful vision for the future.. Although our daily routines may seem trivial, every minute counts, and if we dedicate a little more of our time to activities beneficial to the planet, change is totally achievable.