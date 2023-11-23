The Squid Game reality show is leaving some embarrassing and unpleasant moments on Netflix.

Although the wait for second season From The Squid Game continues, Netflix has found in the field of reality shows a balm for those who hope to see more players having a hard time with the less innocent children’s tests. In fact, if that was the only thing they were looking for, regardless of the quality, it is what they will find since yesterday on the platform.

The squid game: The challenge, recovers the essence of original South Korean Netflix series through games like Red Light, Green Light or Dalgona, the stressful game in which you have to cut out a figure in one of the popular sugar cookies.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

It is, precisely, in the dalgonas game where The Squid Game: The Challenge has left us with one of the most apprehensive and unpleasant moments of reality through a player named Spencer, number 299.

The Netflix reality show makes sure, through shots and confessional scenes, to paint this player as an introverted figure who “even wets the bed”, something that contrasts with the desire to participate in a contest inspired by a series as cruel as The Squid Game.

An episode not suitable for all Netflix viewers

When the second episode of The Squid Game: The Challenge arrives, titled The Umbrella Man, Spencer has to be the leader of his team and, therefore, choose which figure they will cut out of the dalgonas. Let us remember that these people come having seen the series, not like the fictional characters, who did not know what awaited them.

Spencer chooses the umbrella, the most complicated figure, and the nerve-fest begins. But nothing compares to the moments of anxiety that cause this player to start retching during the game and apparently swallow some of the vomit. We don’t know if he suffers from some degree of emetophobia (fear of vomiting), but if you have it, maybe you can avoid that stretch.

Netflix leaves us with a very unpleasant moment, which, scripted or not, seems like too much. Spencer breaks the cookie, of course, and waits to be eliminated from the game with the firecracker that indicates his disqualification.

The Squid Game: The Challenge is not being the success that Netflix expected, at least in terms of reception by critics and the public, being very far from the series that inspired it. Of course, it won’t be for lack of unpleasant moments. The second batch of episodes arrive on Wednesday, November 29.