The streaming platform receives a new title after the success of the 2021 series.

The Squid Game returns with a real contest

Join the conversation

The streaming platform Netflix has everything ready for its next big premiere: The Squid Game The Challenge, a contest that will recover the essence of the series that was based on a popular South Korean children’s game. However, it is most likely that the debate will return to highlight the terrible behavior of the millionaire elites who put people at risk in exchange for money, although it is true that this contest will not put the lives of the people at stake. people like in the series.

The squid game The challenge brings together 456 real people to fight to get 4.56 million dollars, although not in the frivolous way that fiction showed. Throughout the episodes of the contest, a series of games will be developed in which Each player will be pushed to the limit and forced to wonder how far they will go to win.having to bet (or not) on making opportunistic alliances, ruthless strategies and opportune betrayals to follow.

The Squid Game: The challenge will dress participants identically to characters from the series, as will their mysterious organizers. In fact, some of the tests that appear in the contest preview are those seen in fictionwhich raises interest in knowing how the contest will finally develop.

Release date for The Squid Game: The Challenge

Like most Netflix releases, The Squid Game: The Challenge will release all its chapters in a row next Wednesday, November 22. Therefore, at that time the entire contest will be released for viewers to find out who the winner of the competition is. In the meantime, remember that you can watch this new and intriguing series that promises to be the successor to The Squid Game.

Join the conversation