The possible lawsuit from some contestants or criticism of the adaptation does not stop viewings of the title.

Netflix finds new success in The Squid Game contest

Join the conversation

Although in its early days it did not cause much controversy, Netflix It has been involved in numerous debates after price increases, plans with advertisements or cancellations of beloved series. Now, the premiere of The Squid Game: The Challenge It is also giving a lot of talk. The contest with real people competing in tests similar to those of the Korean series was already criticized since its announcement, while its premiere disappointed viewers. Despite all this, The title has turned out to be a complete success.

The controversial reality television competition inspired by the hit South Korean series has managed to debut as the number one English television series after 20.1 million views since its first five episodes were released last Wednesday, November 22. In this way, it still needs to add millions, since today four more chapters have been added and next Wednesday, November 6, the final of the contest will be added.

In Spain, The Squid Game: The challenge is the series number 2 most viewed today, although the arrival of new episodes could return it to a throne that it has reached in other previous days. In fact, the wait to find out who of the 456 participants will take home $4.56 million will be longer to keep viewers in suspense.

Netflix could be sued

Despite its initial success, The Squid Game: The Challenge could cost Netflix dearly. Some contestants are considering suing the platform, which led them to compete in a series of games in extreme situations that have now been questioned. In fact, some of the tests that appear in the contest trailer are those seen in fiction, which raises interest in knowing how the contest will finally develop.

The Squid Game contest dresses its participants identically to the characters of the series, as do its mysterious organizers, although if the series itself was criticized for reflecting the ideology of the richest, now Its adaptation to reality once again raises controversy…

Join the conversation