He Squid Game 2 You will still have to wait a little longer while Netflix is ​​producing the next season. And while fans have to endure a wait that seems to take a couple more months, we have a contest that aims to revolutionize the panorama of international contests.

Sponsored and created exclusively by Netflix itself, the contest It will begin airing today, November 22, 2023. Many audiences are paying attention to this very interesting production that will compete for the largest financial prize in the history of entertainment.

We are talking about a total of $4.56 million dollars at stake. A prize that will be disputed a total of 456 players and that surely has a lot to talk about these days. We invite you to read our complete article on The challenge to learn more about the renowned Netflix game show.

The history of reality TV is about to change forever, and it seems that the South Korean blockbuster will champion its name and its original story, this great step in the entertainment industry. If you also want to find out about new news about Squid Game 2 and its future season, read our special article on the subject.

