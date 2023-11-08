At Eicma 2024 Suzuki presents the new GSX-8R 2024, a road-faired sports car developed on the basis of its naked sister GSX-8S, with which it shares the engine and chassis. This new model stands out, however, for its enveloping and sporty fairing, new suspensions and the presence of clip-on handlebars.

To push the bike we therefore find the tested and appreciated engine 776 cc parallel twin with a 270° crankshaft (to “remember” the character of the popular SV650) and with the Suzuki Cross Balancer, a balancing system with two countershafts (one for each piston), which has the aim of eliminating vibrations and creating a crankcase more compact; it delivers a maximum power of 82.9 HP at 8,500 rpm. and has a peak torque of 78 Nm at 6,800 rpm. It is liquid cooled and has a double overhead camshaft distribution and the 2-into-1 exhaust system has a small terminal that sticks out on the lower right side of the bike.

The SIRS system (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System), thanks to the ride by wire, allows you to select the power delivery modes (A, B and C, the maximum power does not change, but how it is delivered). The traction control can also be set to three levels, or deactivated. Everything is managed by the 5″ color TFT with two modes (day and night). In addition there is the assisted clutch, the electronic up/down gear shift and the start-off assistance function.