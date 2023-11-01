In Amazing Spider-Man #35, Jackpot prevents a tragedy reminiscent of the death of Gwen Stacy. Will this be a turning point in his relationship with Peter and Paul?

Mary Jane Watson, now going by the alias Jackpot, is here to prove that there’s a new heroine in town and she doesn’t need Spider-Man to teach her the tricks of the trade. In the surprising turn of events in Amazing Spider-Man #35, MJ reverses the course of what could have been another Gwen Stacy-style tragedy. Yes, you read correctly.

Jackpot to the rescue and a new Peter

Mary Jane has always been more than just a love interest for Peter, but we’ve never seen that clearer than now. In a situation reminiscent of the heartbreaking incident with Gwen Stacy, MJ saves her new boyfriend Paul from a fatal fall. This act of heroism puts her in a new light, showing a bright future for her in the Marvel universe.

If you are one of those who wonder what has led Peter to go to such extremes, the answer is as simple as it is sinister: the sins of the Green Goblin transferred by Kraven the Hunter. This new, dark Spider-Man suits up in his infamous black suit for what we might call a “revenge tour.” In this state, he tries to eliminate Paul, Mary Jane’s new love, emulating the fall that ended Gwen Stacy’s life years ago.

Gwen Stacy, Peter’s first great love, met her tragic fate when she was thrown from a bridge by the Green Goblin. In an act that could have been a repeat of the past, Peter throws Paul off a bridge. But this time, MJ, now Jackpot, saves him. It’s as if the Marvel universe wanted to tell us: “Hey, this is what could have happened if the circumstances were different.”

The death of Gwen Stacy is one of those comic book moments that take your breath away and forever change the landscape of the Marvel universe. It first appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man” #121, published in 1973, and has since been a benchmark for measuring the depth and darkness that superhero comics can reach. The plot was simple but devastating: Gwen, Peter Parker’s first great love, is kidnapped by the Green Goblin and thrown from the George Washington Bridge.

Spider-Man’s rescue attempt turns into a double tragedy when, while trying to save her with his spider web, he causes whiplash that breaks Gwen’s neck. Not only did that leave Peter with overwhelming guilt, it also made readers question the true consequences of leading a double life as a superhero. To this day, Gwen Stacy’s death remains a recurring theme, a turning point that has been explored and reinterpreted multiple times, but always maintains its emotional power.

The new Mary Jane: Hero or anti-hero?

What MJ has shown here is that she has the potential to be much more than “Spider-Man’s girlfriend.” Her bravery and skills put her on par with the great Marvel heroes. The future looks bright for her, and this feat only adds more questions to how her character will develop in the upcoming comics.

After all this fuss, the biggest question remains in the air: what is going to happen now with MJ, Peter and Paul? At the end of the comic, MJ comforts Peter, who has returned to his normal self, leaving palpable uncertainty as to the future of these relationships. Without a doubt, the comic raises more questions than answers, keeping us all on the edge of our seats.

If you are curious to see how these surprising events unfold, we remind you that Amazing Spider-Man #35 is now on sale.