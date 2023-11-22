You will hear this very often in the near future that a certain popular model will now only be available as a hybrid or fully electric car. The last thing you will probably hear is that a car is no longer available as a hybrid and only as a pure petrol car. This is now the case at Ford with the Explorer.

In the Netherlands you can only order the Explorer from stock and its replacement will soon be available, the fully electric model based on the Volkswagen platform, but in the US the current SUV will continue for a while. This year you could still order it there as an Explorer Hybrid with an electric motor and a V6, but that option has been dropped. The reason? He’s too popular with the police.

Officers love the Ford Explorer Hybrid

The Explorer Hybrid is certainly not so lightning fast that the police have too much paperwork. The SUV serves as the basis for the Ford Interceptor, a police car that you can order ready-made from Ford. And this car is so popular with police stations that Ford is using all production capacity of hybrid powertrains to build official cars.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed to Green Car Reports that normal customers can only choose from a 2.3-liter four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter V6. He adds that these engines were already the most popular with customers. The Lincoln Aviator Plug-in Hybrid is also being scrapped because Ford factories need the parts for the police.