Space tourism is closer than ever to becoming a reality thanks to the work of developing new recoverable propulsion systems being carried out by companies such as SpaceX, and the efforts to reduce costs by Blue Origin or Virgin Galactic, which have already led to the first tourists to the spatial limit.

However, traveling in one of those spaceships is not very glamorous and, for whatever reason, millionaires prefer to see the curvature of the earth while enjoying a relaxing bath in a jacuzzi or while tasting the dishes that a Michelin-starred chef has prepared. prepared for them. High-flying tourism, in short.

No ships, the future of space tourism is balloons. When a decade ago Felix Baumbargartner jumped from a balloon at 39,045 meters high, he did not imagine that his adventure, in addition to setting a height record, also marked the way for space tourism.

The future of space tourism on Earth would not involve the launch of space rockets, a hot air balloon equipped with a pressurized capsule would be enough to take wealthy tourists to a height of about 30,000 meters so that they can experience the sensation of weightlessness while enjoying the views. spectacular. Unlike the experiences offered by Virgin Galactic and other aeronautical companies, they cannot rise much higher due, precisely, to the lack of atmosphere that sustains the balloon.

Three companies already sell tickets to spend 6 hours at the limits of the atmosphere. In the world there are already two American companies and one French that offer space tourism experiences at an equally stratospheric price for ordinary mortals.

World View is the most affordable, and for $50,000 per ticket it offers an eight-hour ride for eight people through the stratosphere at an altitude of 30,000 meters. One of the advantages of this system is that it does not need as much launch infrastructure as a SpaceX Starship, which is why the company ensures that it can be launched from iconic places such as the Grand Canyon, the Brazilian Amazon, the Serengeti in Kenya, the Great Wall in China and the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Ryan Hartman, founder of World View, said in an interview with CBS News, “we are selling a panoramic view of the earth, so the window has to be perfect. During the flight you have time to take in everything you are seeing. You will see that the day turns into night; You will see storms forming and the weather changing under your feet.”

To space in style. The proposals from Space Perspective and the French company Zephalto point to a much more luxurious space travel experience. For $127,000 per ticket, the traveler will be able to board Zephalto’s Céleste capsule in 2025 and experience a six-hour flight in a private space equipped with all the comforts and a delicious meal prepared by a Michelin-starred chef who still name has not been revealed.

According to the company, the Céleste’s 19 m2 make it the most spacious capsule. It has been designed to accommodate up to six travelers in three cabins, each equipped with a large 3-meter-long window to enjoy the best views on earth. Literally.





Space Spa de la Neptune: a luxury bath 30,000 meters from Earth

Space Perspective’s Neptune space capsule proposal doesn’t fall short either. The ticket price for this experience drops slightly to $125,000, and the first flight is planned for the end of 2024. The most striking thing about the Neptune proposal is its Space Spa bathroom.

“One of the questions we get when people find out that our space flight lasts six hours is whether there will be a bathroom on board,” Jane Poynter said in a statement. The company announced last week a new “Space Spa” bathroom with improved “sound and odor” control and its own windows so as not to lose detail of the views even in the most intimate moments, avoiding the bad experience of having to wear a diaper. or use vacuum toilets. Luxury at its finest.

