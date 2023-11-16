T’Challa, Black Panther, is no longer the monarch of the most developed African nation. Panini Comics opens the atlas to reveal everything that surrounds the environment of Wakanda through a proposal that focuses on different protagonists.

What to see in Wakanda?

Over the years we have seen how the Wakandan nation gained more detail in how it was structured. No longer simply the mountain where vibranium is mined (Mena Ngai or the great mound) and a city next to it, it has expanded its horizons. Beyond Birnin Zana, the capital, other settlements arise and different tribes have their territories, such as the Jabari or the Marube. Even the Dora Milaje have Warrior Falls as one of their training locations. The absence of T’Challa allows us to enter a terrain to know more deeply, to dedicate a small plot to those other characters that populate Wakanda, including what we know as its Intergalactic Empire

Throughout the five issues that make up this series we are going to see each other with Shuri, M’Baku, N’Jadaka, Tosin Oduye and Okoye, in addition to a kind of bonus track that was published in installments in each issue until forming The History of the Black Panthers. A journey throughout Wakanda and its places of influence, where you can learn about what is happening while Black Panther takes refuge in the current formation of the Avengers, no longer as their president, as in Jason Aaron’s time. , but as one of its members under the leadership of Captain Marvel.

What do Wakandans do?

Well, to tell the truth, they are quite entertained in the absence of their king. Shuri continues without detaching herself from her studies and experiments but a small moment of relaxation will be interrupted by the assault on Birnin Zana carried out by Rhino but orchestrated by a third party, M’Baku will have to respond to a rebellion within the Intergalactic Empire, from N’ Jadaka (whose current state is deceased) we will see a passage from his past, when he was part of the army of Ulysses Klaw, from Tosin Oduye we will witness his confrontation with Kime against the Abomination, also with vested interests and finally Okoye will have to face that third, that it is generating so many problems, with the firmness expected from the general who directs the best fighters in Wakanda.

For this we have various creative teams that are separately responsible for each episode, with the exception of Evan Narcisse who, apart from collaborating on the second episode, also scripts the History of the Black Panthers. Stephanie Williams, Adam Serwer, Ho Che Anderson, John Ridley and Brandon Thomas write the adventures and Paco Medina, Ibraim Roberson, Sean Hill, Julian Shaw and José Luis take care of the pencils. Curiously, the artists maintain a graphic coherence that makes them seem almost the same author, with very slight differences between them, with a fairly similar style, which does not break the narrative between episodes with jumps that are too notable.

Wakandan history lessons?

And for dessert Natacha Bustos. Her peculiar style gives the appearance of a school class to the various infants of the Wakandan nation who listen to Queen Mother Ramonda tell the true story of the ancestors who wore the Panther costume. As a legend of oral transmission we navigate through the different eras in which, Bast through, her intervention was of vital importance and are worthy of being remembered for it. From Mosi, the first of a long legacy, to T’Challa, currently disgraced.

Wakanda offers us a global panorama in which various members of its society interact separately to resolve the same crisis, with the exceptions seen in M’Baku and N’Jadaka. It is pleasant to enjoy even characters that have been somewhat forgotten, such as Vibraxas or, on the contrary, others that are very current, such as Mónica Rambeau, Foton. An entertaining and varied volume that knows how to combine the universe of Wakanda, offering multiple options that enrich the chronicles of a nation of vital importance within the Marvel Universe.

Wakanda. The soul of the nation

Title: : Wakanda. The soul of the nation

Author : VVAA

Format : Paperback

Publication date : 2023-10-11

ISBN : 9788411506908

Description : Black Panther is no longer welcome in Wakanda. What will become of the nation without its king? We will discover it through five fundamental characters: Shuri demonstrates why she is worthy of the power of Black Panther; M’Baku demonstrates her worth as regent of the Intergalactic Empire; Erik Killmonger leads a chase in the early days under the yoke of Ulysses Klaw and a new hero steps forward to defend Wakanda from The Abomination.

Jesus Salvador Gomez

