Israeli soldiers gave Ghalya Abu-Rida’s grandmother a drink before shooting her in the head. Photo/middle east monitor

GAZA – The story of Ghalya Abu-Rida, a Palestinian grandmother who was killed by Israeli soldiers, was the focus of many people in 2015.

This incident seemed to add to a long line of atrocities by the Israeli army against Palestinians.

This incident occurred around the summer of 2014. At that time, Israel itself was intensively invading and bombing the Gaza Strip.

Quoting the Middle East Monitor page, Thursday (16/11/2023), an Al-Aqsa TV journalist named Ahmad Qdeh described one of the memorable situations when Israel launched brutal aggression against Gaza.

One of the stories reported by Qdeh was related to the field execution of Israeli soldiers. In one of his memories, he remembers the figure of an old woman named Abu-Rida.

The Plight of Ghalya Abu-Rida, a Palestinian Grandmother

Ghalya Abu-Rida is a resident who lives in the Khuza’a area, east of the city of Khan Younis.

Interestingly, Ahmad Qdeh also used to live in the area and made a report on television about the story of this old woman.

When Israel launched its aggression on the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2014, a soldier approached a 74-year-old Palestinian woman. She is none other than Ghalya Abu-Rida.

Upon approaching, the Israeli soldier gave him a sip of water. Not only that, they also took photos with Ghalya.

However, don’t misinterpret it yet. After taking a group photo, Ghalya is said to have been shot dead.