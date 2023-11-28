loading…

Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef who apostatized and defected to Israel. He is worried that Israel is losing the current Gaza war. Photo/Jerusalem Post

NEW YORK CITY – Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of one of the founders of Hamas Sheikh Hassan Yousef who apostatized and defected to Israel, worried if Israel loses the current Gaza war.

He has criticized the UN for not condemning Hamas which sparked the latest Gaza war after carrying out a major attack on southern Israel on October 7.

Speaking to the Israeli Mission at the UN, Mosab Hassan Yousef berated Hamas. “I don’t know why it’s not clear that they (Hamas) are a bunch of rapists, worse than animals,” he said.

He then criticized the agreement regarding the release of hostages which had been delayed. “They want mass murderers to return to the streets,” he said, as quoted by Israel Today, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

Known as the Son of Hamas, Mosab grew up causing trouble in the West Bank but later defected to Israel.

After experiencing what he called the “Damascus Road” that led him to abandon Islam and embrace Christianity, he became a fugitive among his fellow Arabs and was forced to flee to the United States.

Speaking in New York based on his personal experience of childhood indoctrination focused on the need to destroy Israel, he said it turned him into what he called a “ruthless savage”.

Referring to Hamas, he said: “They don’t care about anyone but themselves, and the world has empowered them.”

Furthermore, he expressed concern that Israel would lose the current war against Hamas in Gaza. According to him, failure to completely defeat Hamas will increase their legitimacy, and threaten the entire world.

“Democracies must unite against the savages who want to sacrifice thousands of children to put the blame on Israel—risking the blood of children for political gain. “If Israel fails in Gaza, we will all be the next victims,” ​​Mosab said.