Despite being the leading company in the sale of electric vehicles, Tesla is going through some economic difficulties due to lower sales expectations for the last quarter of the year and early 2024. This has caused Tesla’s shares to plummet, making that Elon Musk reduced his fortune by 14% in the last month.

A new advance in the manufacturing technique of its car batteries will make Tesla less dependent on other suppliers when manufacturing the components for its vehicles. In the words of Elon Musk when he was preparing the investment in the new refinery: “I would like to once again urge investors to get into the lithium refining business. Extraction is relatively easy, refining is much more difficult. I don’t know. can lose, it is a license to print money.

Manufacturing lithium, everything stays at home. One of Tesla’s weak points is the production of its batteries, where Elon Musk’s company depends on third parties such as Panasonic to manufacture its batteries. The problem is that, if these producers decide to lower their production, their price rises and the costs fall on Tesla.

For this reason, Elon Musk announced in May the investment of $365 million in developing a Tesla lithium refining plant in its Texas gigafactory that would cover the production of 1 million of its own batteries per year. With the development of this refinery, Tesla would become the first automaker to also manufacture its own lithium hydroxide for batteries.

Tesla in economic trouble. Tesla’s financial situation has never been in very good health, despite the fact that its prestige is supported by good performance in its shares. Despite being the main manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world and leader in sales, Tesla’s numbers come out close to approved and this was revealed by Elon Musk himself during the presentation of results last month.

The company is facing a widespread scenario of declining sales and production problems with the Cybertruck, which is proving to be a nightmare on the assembly line. Musk tried to appease investors by lowering expectations regarding his futuristic truck: “I just want to temper expectations for the Cybertruck. “It’s a great product, but financially it will be a year to 18 months before it contributes significantly to positive cash flow.”

An air balloon for Tesla. According to the forecasts of Jason Bevan, Tesla operations manager, the start-up of the refinery has stepped on the accelerator and would be ready to begin production in the first half of 2024, and increase its production in the second half of the year.

This advance gives some breathing space to Tesla, which will be able to maintain its production volume despite the decrease in the number of batteries that Panasonic will provide. This help could contain one of the worst forecasts that Elon Musk advanced in his results presentation, which was the drop in sales. Main reason why investors punished Tesla with drops of 20% in its price, which caused estimates of Elon Musk’s fortune to drop by 14%, although he remains in first place with an estimated fortune of $229.3 billion. according to Forbes.

Musk does not conform to the standard. One of the keys to refining your own lithium hydroxide is that you don’t have to settle for how others make their batteries. Elon Musk’s goal is to achieve this without using highly polluting products such as sulfuric acid and replacing them with more sustainable ones such as sodium carbonate. “You could live right in the middle of the refinery and not suffer any ill effects. So they are very clean operations,” Musk said. Perhaps the launch of the new refinery is related to the mysterious Giga Water Loop project.

Tesla’s move aims to make the Texas factory self-sufficient by encompassing all aspects of the production of its cars, reducing exposure to raw materials from China and opting for suppliers such as Albermarle, which will expand its lithium production in the face of the increase in Tesla lawsuit.

