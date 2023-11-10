A few months ago we asked you, xatakeros, to help us discover those small, local and HONORABLE projects that you were aware of and that were generating a positive impact around them thanks to technology. This story has been possible thanks to you.

Electricity is a permanent part of our lives, in the background, so assumed that it is always there that we don’t even think about it, we simply use it. As if it were the air we breathe. Imagine for a moment that electricity became an unattainable luxurysomething that is not always there, but is only there at times and requires active work to access it when we need it.

This situation, which sounds very distant to us, actually also occurs today in developed countries. Even a few kilometers from the center of large cities. It is energy poverty in its crudest form: when you do not even have access to the electrical grid.

But a Spanish project is solving this problem for more and more people: Light Humanity. At the head, its founder, Eugenio García-Calderón.

The story of Light Humanity, on video

Between altruism and sustainability

Eugenio and Light Humanity have a mission: to make solar energy accessible to anyone who requires it and solve energy poverty. With that vocation they have illuminated several places that were dark.





The energy of Light Humanity has reached places such as Cañada Real (Madrid), Sagunto (Valencia), Toledo and foster homes in Madrid. Even to remote communities in the Amazon.

The latter benefited from solar lanterns and light multipliers that replaced dangerous kerosene lamps. These lamps pose a risk to the safety of the home and also to the health of those who live there, since they inhale toxic gases from the combustion of kerosene that can cause serious respiratory diseases.





From darkness to renewables

When Eugenio, a graduate in Energy Engineering, had spread the benefits of solar energy in Latin America, he wanted to replicate those efforts in Spain. The first place he noticed was the Royal Glena group of settlements east of Madrid that lives without access to the electrical grid.

“La Cañada Real was fifteen minutes from my house. And I was going to the Amazon, thousands of kilometers away, to bring solar energy, when next to my house there was a group of thousands of people who suddenly lost electricity “I decided to put together a solar energy and solar energy financing project there,” Eugenio tells us about the origins of his idea.

This proximity initiative had an immediate effect: 400 people stopped living in the dark thanks to Eugenio’s dedication. In the best cases, they used generators and other inefficient solutions to light their homes, refrigerate their food or charge their mobile phones. Instead, Light Humanity was responsible for installing solar panels.

Installers trained by Light Humanity

This installation, in addition, began to be carried out by external companies, but its cost and the logistical complications to reach certain places convinced them to reorient this mechanism towards another with many more benefits.

“We decided set up a local installation team with neighbors that we have trained to do the solar energy installation and that they know how to install, maintain and repair this equipment,” Eugenio tells us. This helps them achieve direct income and also in the form of employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector.





“It would be useful for the future, it is clean energy. On a personal level it has totally changed me, because I have entered a world that I was previously unaware of,” explains one of those neighbors trained as installers.





One of the neighbors who decided to install these solar panels is Miguel Martín. Light Humanity enabled them two years ago and thanks to them they were able to stop using their old generators. “I am very happy, I have six panels, which is the minimum for a house. Plates, inverter, batteries… everything collected as in a kit. The installation was very simple and with them you will always have electricity,” he explains to Xataka .





Beyond donations

Not all installation projects are like Miguel’s, because each project is unique. It adapts to the specific needs of each place. A good example is the project developed at Casa Lázaro, a shelter in Madrid where students and homeless people live together. Electricity does reach there, but they needed financing to be more energy efficient., as its director, Isabel de las Casas, explains to us. “Light Humanity offered us that investment in efficient energy that we could never have considered,” she recalls.





All of these projects, although they are largely promoted with altruistic generosity, also require financing that someone has to provide, and that is where another of the keys to Light Humanity comes in: its innovative way of financing them.

Solar Crowd does not ask for donations, but rather loans that will be returned in a way that is acceptable to its beneficiaries.

The organization establishes a collective bank called Solar Crowd. In this community of lenders, anyone, individual or company, can contribute with loans so that license plate recipients can afford them. This money is then returned in acceptable terms for the beneficiary, without interest or with very low interest.

However, you can choose to reinvest that amount in new projects, creating a cycle of social investment. The energy poverty projects financed by Solar Crowd are distributed throughout Spain and the rest of the world.

“Looking for a way to help on the Internet, I found them and contacted them. For us, those of us who have a job and a more or less organized life, It’s not very expensive, it doesn’t cost us that much. But there are people in difficult situations and you can do a lot for them with little money.“says Milagros Pretel, one of Light Humanity’s lenders.





When we ask Eugenio about his future, he encourages everyone to participate in energy communities. “And that they generate their own energy. With that we are helping to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels,” concludes the founder.

From 2017 to today, as Eugenio explains, 40,000 people have benefited from the activity of Light Humanity, so this organization deservesly wins the Honor Seal, a recognition for their work and the impact it has generated. In addition, it will be present at the Xataka NordVPN 2023 Awards gala, where it will share space with Plantamos Arboles and just like its predecessors were in the previous edition.

