For a few months now, people have been talking about solar cycles and the risks they can have for life on Earth. In fact, it is an activity that experts observe and follow closely, in part to be able to foresee its consequences to the extent possible.

Now, however, new data seem to suggest that the star will peak in a matter of months. What does it mean that the solar cycle really reaches this moment? Does it really pose a danger to ordinary mortals? By evaluating the information in this regard, it is possible to get a rough idea.

What is the maximum solar cycle?

The so-called maximum solar cycle is a phase of the solar cycle in which solar activity reaches its peak. It is characterized by a significant increase in the number of sunspots and solar flares. The latter involve, more than anything, sudden and violent releases of energy.

This cycle is linked to the sun’s magnetic activity cycle, which has an average duration of 22 years. During the middle of this period, the Sun’s magnetic field undergoes a change in polarity, returning to its original orientation at the end of the 11-year cycle.

According to information from the Indian Center of Excellence in Space Sciences at IISER Kolkata, shared by the Royal Astronomical Society, said peak of the solar cycle would be imminent. Based on their estimates, it would occur in a matter of months, an estimate that they have arrived at by studying the solar magnetic field and its sunspot cycle.

It must be taken into account that the Sun is composed of hot ionized gas known as plasma. Its massive flows create magnetic fields inside the star, which appear on the surface as dark spots. These sunspots are comparable in size to Earth and have magnetism approximately 10,000 times stronger than Earth’s own magnetic field.

What consequences can the maximum solar cycle have on Earth?

According to experts, the solar wind, when interacting with the Earth’s magnetosphere, can generate phenomena such as aurorasbut also disrupt communications and navigation systems. In addition, solar particles can damage satellites and electronic equipment in orbit, affecting our technological infrastructure.

Solar variability during the Maximum Solar Cycle can also have impacts on Earth’s atmosphere. It has been observed that the upper layers of the atmosphere experience changes in temperature and density due to solar radiation.

These changes They can affect the propagation of radio waves and, therefore, long-distance communications.

Apparently, this maximum solar cycle would occur, if the calculations carried out are correct, sooner than expected; that is, at the beginning of 2024. However, the scientists themselves also warn that this is an estimate whose precision could vary, and could occur at some point next year, until approximately September of the same year.