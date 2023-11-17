When yesterday I ran into the financial results of Embracer GroupI was once again surprised by the extent to which the video game industry seems to have entered a spiral of self-destruction in which layoffs are counted in the thousands and so are the profits.

It’s as if the only possible option to show off her profit figures was to hurt herself. As a Coyote trapped in his eternal suffering to catch a Road Runner who sooner or later is going to escape from his hands. And with that image in my head I realized that what happened with the Coyote vs. Acme movie and Warner It would be a bit the same.

Net sales of 942 million and 904 people on the streets

We were so determined that video games would be at the same level as cinema in acceptance and scale to escape marginalization, that we never stopped to think about all the bad things that would result from making this a multimillion-dollar industry full of investors with gold cufflinks. in hands that have never touched a controller in their lives.

Announcing your financial report, Embracer Group cited in his tweet as the most notable thing – in fact it is the only thing he cited – that his net sales had increased by 13% to reach 10,831 million Swedish crowns, which in exchange would be about 942 million euros.

What they did not see fit to highlight in that first impression was that, in order to be able to take advantage of those figures, a large part of their strategy has involved getting rid of employees, studies and projects to try to cut part of a debt that, despite this, still remains. 1,290 million euros.

They go down the drain 15 projects unannounced and 904 personas which add to the more than 7,000 in total (we were at 6,100 at the beginning of October) who have lost their jobs during a 2023 in which the video game industry, despite the great launches, the buoyant numbers and the incredible reception from the public and critics, he is nothing more than another Coyote with the Road Runner’s throat in his hands and a huge rock about to fall on him.

The case of Coyote vs. Acme

It is likely that during the last few days you have come across the news that, just as it did with the Batgirl movie, Warner planned to bury the film Coyote vs Acme after finishing its production. A mix of animation and live action with John Cena as protagonist.

Despite how much the idea may smell like wine from the outside, the truth is that the film had not only enchanted those who had already been able to see it in private showings to measure its quality, they also assured that it was so round that it came ready to take out of the podium on which followed a classic gem like Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

If you’re wondering who in their right mind would throw away an opportunity like that, the answer is a Warner that, as a completely hidden objective behind his decision, is the mere fact of reduce tax expenditure that would have generated its premiere.

Despite closing its latest financial report with more than $9 billion in profits, partly thanks to releases like Barbie and The Meg 2, the response to the seemingly great work on the part of its employees is to finish a movie and put it in a drawer. waiting for someone to arrive and want to buy it, just as they are doing Embracer with studies like Gearbox. And meanwhile, the rock continues falling with no intention of stopping.

